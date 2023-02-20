Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne Past Winners
Champions 1945-2022
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2022
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2021
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|2020
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2019
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2018
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2017
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2016
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2015
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx–Quick-Step
|2014
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2013
|No race due to snow
|2012
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Sky
|2011
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|2010
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil
|2009
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step
|2008
|Steven de Jongh (Ned) Quick-Step
|2007
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
|2006
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
|2005
|George Hincapie (USA) Discovery Channel
|2004
|Steven de Jongh (Ned) Rabobank
|2003
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Rabobank
|2002
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) AG2R Prévoyance
|2001
|Peter Van Petegem (Bel) Mercury-Viatel
|2000
|Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
|1999
|Jo Planckaert (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar
|1998
|Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar
|1997
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-GB
|1996
|Rolf Sørensen (Den) Rabobank
|1995
|Frédéric Moncassin (Fra) Novell
|1994
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) GB-MG Maglificio
|1993
|No race
|1992
|Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Panasonic-Sportlife
|1991
|Johnny Dauwe (Bel) Tulip Computers
|1990
|Hendrik Redant (Bel) Lotto-Super Club
|1989
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel) Superconfex-Yoko
|1988
|Hendrik Redant (Bel) Isoglass-Robland
|1987
|Ludo Peeters (Bel) Superconfex-Yoko
|1986
|No race
|1985
|William Tackaert (Bel) Fangio-Ecoturbo
|1984
|Jos Lammertink (Ned) Panasonic
|1983
|Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1982
|Gregor Braun (Ger) Capri Sonne
|1981
|Jos Jacobs (Bel) Capri Sonne
|1980
|Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1979
|Walter Planckaert (Bel) Mini Flat-V.D.B.
|1978
|Patrick Lefevere (Bel) Marc Zeepcentrale-Superia
|1977
|Patrick Sercu (Bel) Fiat France
|1976
|Frans Verhaegen (Bel) Flandria–Velda
|1975
|Frans Verhaegen (Bel) IJsboerke-Colner
|1974
|Wilfried Wesemael (Bel) MIC-Ludo-De Gribaldy
|1973
|Walter Planckaert (Bel) Watney-Maes
|1972
|Gustaaf Van Roosbroeck (Bel) Watneys-Avia
|1971
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria–Mars
|1970
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria–Mars
|1969
|Freddy Decloedt (Bel) Pull Over Centrale-Tasmania
|1968
|Eric Leman (Bel) Flandria–De Clerck
|1967
|Daniel Van Rijckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig
|1966
|Gustaaf Desmet (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
|1965
|Guido Reybrouck (Bel) Flandria–Romeo
|1964
|Arthur De Cabooter (Bel) Solo-Superia
|1963
|Noël Foré (Bel) Faema-Flandria
|1962
|Piet Rentmeester (Ned) Gitane-Leroux
|1961
|Alfred De Bruyne (Bel)/Leon Van Daele (Bel) Baratti-Milano
|1960
|Joseph Planckaert (Bel) Wiel's–Flandria
|1959
|Gentiel Saelens (Bel) Flandria-Dr. Mann
|1958
|Gilbert Desmet (Bel) Faema-Guerra
|1957
|Joseph Verhelts (Bel) Faema-Guerra
|1956
|Henri Denijs (Bel) Bertin-Huret
|1955
|Joseph Planckaert (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot
|1954
|Leon Van Daele (Bel) Bertin-d'Alessandro
|1953
|Leopold De Graeveleyn (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
|1952
|André Maelbrancke (Bel) Devos Sport
|1951
|André Declerck (Bel) Bertin-Wolber
|1950
|Valère Ollivier (Bel) Bertin-Wolber
|1949
|Albert Decin (Bel) La Française-Dunlop
|1948
|Achiel Buysse (Bel) Thompson
|1947
|André Pieters (Bel) Celta-Erka
|1946
|Henri Delmuylle (Bel) individual
|1945
|Valère Ollivier (Bel) individual
