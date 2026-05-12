'The important thing was we tried' - Movistar put everything out there but fail to capture Giro d'Italia stage

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Spanish WorldTour squad rip up race on category 2 Cozzo Tunno, but cannot stop Jhonatan Narváez from grabbing victory

COSENZA, ITALY - MAY 12: (L-R) Einer Rubio of Colombia, Enric Mas of Spain, Orluis Aular of Venezuela and Nelson Oliveira of Portugal and Team Movistar compete during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 4 a 138km stage from Catanzaro to Cosenza / #UCIWT / on May 12, 2026 in Cosenza, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Movistar sets the pace on the category 2 Cozzo Tunno climb (L-R) Einer Rubio, Enric Mas, Orluis Aular, Nelson Oliveira and Lorenzo Milesi  (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was drama aplenty on the 2026 Giro d'Italia's first stage back in Italy. But if Egan Bernal's moment of crisis on the cat.2 Cozzo Tunno climb provided the biggest individual surprise setback of the day, on the plus side, Movistar's ability to outperform their rivals was almost equally unexpected, but no less impressive for all that.

Right from the bottom of the second-category, 15-kilometre Cozzo Tunno, Movistar were present in significant numbers on the front of the bunch. And if all the sprinters bar their own fastman Orluis Aular promptly opted to ease back on the climb, the Spanish WorldTour squad continued to tighten the screws all the same. First they caused two-day race leader Guillermo Silva (XDS-Astana) to crack, and then, much more unexpectedly, a GC heavyweight of the calibre of Netcompany Ineos' Bernal.

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