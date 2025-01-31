Critérium du Dauphiné 2025
Date
June 8-15, 2025
Start location
Domérat, France
Finish location
Plateau du Mont-Cenis, France
Distance
1201.9km
Category
WorldTour
Previous edition
2024 winner
Primož Roglič (Slo) Bora-Hansgrohe
Stage 2: Jonathan Milan takes decisive stage 2 sprint win/As it happened
After all the GC drama of stage 1, business as usual for the sprinters on stage 2 as Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) claimed a clear victory ahead of Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck). Milan's victory also enabled the Italian to move into the overall lead, tied on time with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).
Stage 1: Tadej Pogačar wins stage 1 as Jonas Vingegaard rips up the script/As it happened
On a stage theoretically designed for sprinters, a late surprise attack by Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) saw an impromptu GC battle develop, as Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) joined the Dane some five kilometres from the line. As the peloton closed down on the attack group, Pogačar was just far enough ahead to claim the victory, the first for a reigning Road World Champion in the Critérium du Dauphiné since Bernard Hinault back in 1981. Vingegaard placed second behind Pogačar, Van der Poel third.
Critérium du Dauphiné history
Now in a 77th edition, Critérium du Dauphiné returns with a parade of climbing stages, including a trio of summit finishes on the final three days. The eight-day WorldTour competition, June 8-15, serves as a traditional build-up for the Tour de France.
The race debuted in 1947, created by newspaper Le Dauphiné Libéré much like the Tour started as a circulation booster for l’Auto. Originally branded as the Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré, ASO took the reins and changed the name in 2010.
Although the Dauphiné is considered a test for the Tour, only 11 riders have won both races, Bernard Hinault the first to do so in 1979 and 1981. Chris Froome won both races across 2013, 2015 and 2016. Since then, Geraint Thomas (2018) and Jonas Vingegaard (2023) have scored the double in the same year. Last year's winner Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) pulled out of the Tour ahead of stage 13 after crashing several times.
The most victories in the Dauphiné by a single rider stands at three: Luis Ocana (1970, 1972, 1973), Bernard Hinault (1977, 1979, 1981), Charly Mottet (1987, 1989, 1992), and Chris Froome (2013, 2015, 2016) are all tied for the record.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Critérium du Dauphiné route
The 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné route covers 1201.9 kilometres with seven road stages and one time trial, this time almost half the distance of last year's race against the clock. The opening two stages include 14 categorised climbs, while each of the final three days include mountaintop finishes.
A special start on stage 3 will honor French veteran Romain Bardet (Team Picnic PostNL) with a sendoff in his home town of Brioude, as he makes the Critérium du Dauphiné a final road competition before retirement in the summer, going on to pursue gravel.
Read more about the 2025 Criterium du Dauphiné route.
Start list
Critérium du Dauphiné Schedule
Stage
Start
Finish
Distance
Start time (CET)
Finish time (CET)
Stage 1
Domérat
Montluçon
189.2km
10:00
14:50
Stage 2
Premilhat
Issoire
204.6km
12:00
17:12
Stage 3
Brioude
Charantonnay
202.8km
12:00
17:11
Stage 4
Charmes-sur-Rhône
Saint-Peéray
17.7km (ITT)
14:15
17:10
Stage 5
Saint-Priest
Mâcon
182.6km
12:35
17:10
Stage 6
Valserhône
Combloux
139.1km
13:50
17:10
Stage 7
Grand-Aigueblanche
Valmeinier 1800
132.1km
11:55
16:26
Stage 8
Val-D'Arc
Plateau du Mont Cenis
133.8km
13:25
17:11
