Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3 Live: Hilly stage could renew GC battle

Five categorised climbs to trouble the sprinters and launch the attackers on 207km day to Charantonnay

Ineos Grenadiers and Alpecin-Deceuninck are leading the way at the front.

198km to go

The riders are already approaching the day's first climb, the fourth-category Côte de Cornille (4.1km at 4.8%).

207km to go

The riders are away for the 5.8km neutral start.

A look back at stage 2's results...

Here's a look back at yesterday's sprint stage...

The flag will drop 15 minutes later to signal the real stage start.

The race is set to kick off at 11:00 CET today, so we're around 20 minutes away.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 3 of the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné!

