Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3 Live: Hilly stage could renew GC battle

Ineos Grenadiers and Alpecin-Deceuninck are leading the way at the front.

198km to go The peloton are on the climb now.

The riders are already approaching the day's first climb, the fourth-category Côte de Cornille (4.1km at 4.8%).

207km to go Attacks from the very start as the flag drops in Brioude.

The riders are away for the 5.8km neutral start.

Here's a look back at yesterday's sprint stage... (Image credit: Getty Images) Critérium du Dauphiné: Jonathan Milan takes decisive stage 2 sprint win Fred Wright takes second place ahead of Mathieu van der Poel

The flag will drop 15 minutes later to signal the real stage start.

The race is set to kick off at 11:00 CET today, so we're around 20 minutes away.