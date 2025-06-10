Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3 Live: Hilly stage could renew GC battle
Five categorised climbs to trouble the sprinters and launch the attackers on 207km day to Charantonnay
Ineos Grenadiers and Alpecin-Deceuninck are leading the way at the front.
198km to go
The peloton are on the climb now.
The riders are already approaching the day's first climb, the fourth-category Côte de Cornille (4.1km at 4.8%).
207km to go
Attacks from the very start as the flag drops in Brioude.
The riders are away for the 5.8km neutral start.
A look back at stage 2's results...
Here's a look back at yesterday's sprint stage...
Critérium du Dauphiné: Jonathan Milan takes decisive stage 2 sprint win
Fred Wright takes second place ahead of Mathieu van der Poel
The flag will drop 15 minutes later to signal the real stage start.
The race is set to kick off at 11:00 CET today, so we're around 20 minutes away.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 3 of the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné!
