'Rookie mistake' leaves Elisa Longo Borghini outside the medals in the women’s elite road race at the European Road Championships

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The Italian finished fourth after being pushed off her line by a very late crash

Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) finishes fourth elite women&#039;s road race at the 2026 UEC Road Cycling in Slovenia. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini cut a disconsolate, if philosophical figure after finishing just off the podium at the European Championships Elite women’s road race in Slovenia on Saturday.

After finishing fourth, she admitted a mistake might have cost her at least a chance to fight for one of the medals, after Dutch woman Demi Vollering took the win with a solo breakaway.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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