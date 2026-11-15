'Expectations are sky-high’ - Annemiek van Vleuten warns Demi Vollering that her successful 2026 could be hard to match

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Vollering could win Tour, Giro and Vuelta in one year

Demi Vollering (SD Worx - Protime) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar) compete during the 2023 Tour de France Femmes in Rodez, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Demi Vollering (left) overtook Annemiek van Vleuten as the best rider in the women's peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Demi Vollering had a stunning year in 2026, winning the Tour de France Femmes for the second time, and taking maiden titles at both the UCI Road World Championships and the Giro d’Italia Women, while riding for an FDJ United-SUEZ team built around her.

There were a host of other successes too, but Annemiek van Vleuten, the woman Vollering succeeded as the World’s best female cyclist, has cautioned that such success could be hard to match.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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