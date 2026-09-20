'When she passed me, I was like, 'Allez, Marlen!' – Demi Vollering gracefully deals with the indignity of being caught during World Championships time trial

News
By ,
Published

Eighth place for Dutch rider in longest Worlds time trial for women

Demi Vollering (Netherlands) in her aero bars the elite women&#039;s time trial at the UCI Road World Championships
Demi Vollering (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even the best riders in the world can get caught in a time trial, and on Sunday it was Demi Vollering's turn to suffer the indignity of being passed by a rider who started 90 seconds after her.

But the Dutch superstar took getting passed by eventual winner Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) with grace and good sportswomanship in the elite women's time trial of the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.