'There were a lot of people racing for second' – Frustrated Marlen Reusser rues mistake in World Championships road race after narrowly missing podium in fourth

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35-year-old Swiss rider questions tactics in chase group after admitting 'in crucial moment, I was out of position; I was busy with my feeding'

Marlen Reusser and Team Switzerland competes during the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026 - Women Elite Road Race a 180.1km one day race from Brossard to Montreal on September 26, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Montreal World Championships had begun perfectly for Marlen Reusser (Switzerland), who defended her ITT title in style, but the rest of the week felt like a repeat of Kigali 2025 for the Swiss rouleur who 'only' took bronze in the TTT Mixed Relay and then missed the crucial attack in the road race. She was on the back foot for the rest of the race, chasing in vain to finish just off the podium.

"Last year was the same: I could win the ITT, super cool, then we had a mechanical in the Mixed, just like this year when we came third. I was in fantastic shape [for the road race] last year, made a big mistake and I came ninth," said Reusser in the mixed zone while newly-crowned World Champion Demi Vollering (Netherlands) and medallists Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Poland) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) were celebrating on the podium.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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