UEC European Championships: 'I just really love winning' - Demi Vollering claims solo elite women's victory for dominant Dutch team

Race Results
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First win in rainbow for Dutch powerhouse as Puck Pieterse takes second, Marlen Reusser is third

SENCUR, SLOVENIA - OCTOBER 03: Demi Vollering and Team Netherlands celebrates at finish line as gold medal winner during the 32nd UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2026 - Women&#039;s Elite Road Race a 130km one day race from Ljubljana to Sencur on October 03, 2026 in Sencur, Slovenia. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
World champion Demi Vollering (Netherlands) wins women's road race at (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Demi Vollering took her first win in the rainbow jersey on Saturday, the Dutch rider defending her women's road race title at the European Championships in Slovenia, proving her status as the dominant rider in the women’s sport.

Attacking on the final climb, with 14.km to go, the Dutch rider quickly took a 20-second lead on two riders, which included one of her Dutch teammates, inevitably growing that advantage in the closing kilometres.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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