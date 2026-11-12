Factor Bikes strengthens its partnership with Team Amani with three-year title sponsorship deal

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The team will be known as Team Amani Factor Racing

Factor Bikes will become a title sponsor of Team Amani in 2027
Factor Bikes will become a title sponsor of Team Amani in 2027 (Image credit: Factor Bikes)
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After recently announcing that it will support Bahrain Victorious for 2027 and beyond, Factor Bikes is extending its presence in the pro peloton by becoming a title sponsor for Team Amani.

The team will be known as Team Amani Factor Racing from 2027 until the end of 2029, with Factor’s founder, Rob Gitelis, convinced the team can reach the highest levels of the women’s sport.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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