'I prefer having two lively riders' - Pinarello-Q36.5 sports director plays down potential clash between Tom Pidcock and Giulio Ciccone

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The two are likely to race together at some events in 2027

Thomas Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) and Giulio Ciccone (Lidl - Trek) during Liege-Bastogne - Liege 2025 on April 27, 2025 (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Tom Pidcock and Giulio Ciccone will be riding in the same colours in 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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There will be no clash between Tom Pidcock and Giulio Ciccone at the much strengthened Pinarello-Q36.5 team next year, according to one of the squad’s sports directors, Gabriele Missaglia.

Since joining the team at the start of the 2025 season, Pidcock has been the de facto leader in almost every race he has started. Ten of his 15 career road victories have come since his move from what was Ineos Grenadiers, and he has won the mountain bike World Championships in both years.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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