Emotions run high as Italians deliver first World Championship gold in mixed relay

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Elisa Longo Borghini at last dons a rainbow jersey thanks to smooth teamwork

Elisa Longo Borghini and Team Italy competes during the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026, Mixed Relay Team Time Trial
Elisa Longo Borghini and Team Italy competes during the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026, Mixed Relay Team Time Trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was Italy's time to shine at the UCI Road World Championships, and the three men and three women in the mixed relay team time trial delivered a long-awaited gold in the seventh edition of the event in Montreal on Tuesday.

Pulling on the rainbow jersey was an especially poignant moment for Elisa Longo Borghini, the senior member of the team, after 14 previous visits to the World Championships.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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