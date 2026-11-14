Michael Vanthourenhout back on rollers after crashing out of Superprestige Merksplas

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Belgian dropped to sixth overall and ‘can now forget the classification’ - video

Belgian rider Michael Vanthourenhout (L) competes in the men&#039;s elite race at the Aardbeiencross Superprestige Merksplas cyclocross event, the fourth race of the Superprestige series, in Merksplas on November 14, 2026. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Michael Vanthourenhout in action before crashing out of Superprestige Merksplas (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Michael Vanthourenhout seemed to be in prime position at Aardbeiencross, the fourth round of the Superprestige Series in Merksplas, Belgium, on Saturday. On a dry and fast course, the Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw rider had moved to the front of the pack, leading into the decisive sand section by the end of the second of 11 laps. He then spoke to his teammate Yordi Corsus, who immediately went to the front to put pressure on the group and cause a first split of around 25 riders.

The next time around on the sand, Vanthourenhout once again came to the front, riding smoothly and staying out of trouble. But that would all change on the fourth lap.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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