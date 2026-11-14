Michael Vanthourenhout back on rollers after crashing out of Superprestige Merksplas

Michael Vanthourenhout seemed to be in prime position at Aardbeiencross, the fourth round of the Superprestige Series in Merksplas, Belgium, on Saturday. On a dry and fast course, the Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw rider had moved to the front of the pack, leading into the decisive sand section by the end of the second of 11 laps. He then spoke to his teammate Yordi Corsus, who immediately went to the front to put pressure on the group and cause a first split of around 25 riders.

The next time around on the sand, Vanthourenhout once again came to the front, riding smoothly and staying out of trouble. But that would all change on the fourth lap.

As Wout Janssen increased the pace at the front, a crash brought down Vanthourenhout after his teammate Gerben Kuypers, riding close by, hit a post. While the other riders involved quickly remounted, Vanthourenhout remained on the ground, slapping it in pain and frustration. After receiving assistance from the medical team, he eventually managed to get to his feet and gingerly walk off the course before remounting his bike to return to the team camper. His ripped skinsuit showed a bloodied left hip.

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The 32-year-old rider was on the rollers when Belgian media caught up with him

“I only have problems with my hip. The movement on the bike works, but clicking out is difficult. Maybe have it examined anyway, but at first glance it's not too bad,’ Vanthourenhout told VTM Nieuws.

“Before I knew it, I was on the ground. A corner where we sat next to each other with four to five riders, and there I was…,” he added. “Too bad, because I had set my sights on it and I can now forget the classification”

Vanthourenhout dropped from third overall, only two points from the leader, to sixth place, 15 points down from new leader Joran Wyseure.

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“Hopefully we can start tomorrow,” he added, “if it really doesn't get any better, then yes, have further tests done in the hospital.”

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