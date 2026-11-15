Reports suggest XDS may withdraw sponsorship of the XDS-Astana team before the scheduled 2029 date

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The Chinese bike manufacturer joined the team in 2025

XDS Astana Team support car carrying racing bicycles on the road during stage 5 of La Vuelta a Espana in Roquetes, Spain, on August 26, 2026. (Photo by Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Reports in the French sports paper L'Equipe have emerged questioning the future of bike manufacturer XDS as a name sponsor of the XDS-Astana team.

Escaping what was, at one stage, almost certain relegation from the WorldTour at the end of 2025, the Kazakh squad have been one of the revelations of the men’s peloton in the last two years since the Chinese bike manufacturer came on board.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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