X2O Trofee Hamme-Zogge: 'It's getting harder and harder to win' - But Lucinda Brand Brand takes win number seven

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Brand maintains her lead in the X2O Trofee

Lucinda Brand celebrates victory at the 2026 Bollekescross, the second race the X2O Badkamers Trofee in Hamme, Sunday 15 November 2026. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Lucinda Brand defended brilliantly to take the seventh victory of her cyclo-cross season at the Bollekescross at Hamme-Zogge on Sunday.

The Baloise-Het Poetsburea Lions rider appeared to struggle on some parts of the course, but was able to out-drag Italian champion Sara Casasola (Crelan-Corendon) on the long finish straight, taking the win and maintaining her lead in the X2O Trofee series.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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