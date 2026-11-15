X2O Trofee Hamme-Zogge: 'It's getting harder and harder to win' - But Lucinda Brand Brand takes win number seven

Lucinda Brand defended brilliantly to take the seventh victory of her cyclo-cross season at the Bollekescross at Hamme-Zogge on Sunday.

The Baloise-Het Poetsburea Lions rider appeared to struggle on some parts of the course, but was able to out-drag Italian champion Sara Casasola (Crelan-Corendon) on the long finish straight, taking the win and maintaining her lead in the X2O Trofee series.

With Casasola second, Amandine Fouquenet (Pauwels Sauzen- Altezt Industriebouw) crossed the line in third place, 10 seconds behind the winner.

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After her mid-week crash Brand had appeared to struggle on one of the run-ups, stopping before remounting for the descent, as well as appearing slower than her rivals on the technical whoop section. However, it was there she made her race winning move, gapping Casasola, and though the Italian came back to her wheel, the Dutchwoman had too much power in the final.

The result was a repeat of the X2O Trofee’s first round at the Koppenbergcross, so the one-two in the series remains the same.

"Every victory is very nice to have and it’s getting harder and harder to win,” said Brand. “As you can see in the races, the pack is much more together than last year, so this victory is very nice. She’s really strong,” Brand said of Casasola. “Of course last season she already was strong, and she had to battle with her health, but already on the road I saw this summer if she stays healthy she’s going to be a hard competitor."

For 2027, the Hamme round of the X2O Trofee did not cover the Flandriencross route of recent years, instead returning to the Bollekescross route of more than 20 years ago. Though there wasn’t too much mud, it was not as dry and fast as Saturday’s Superprestige, which Brand also won.

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It was Brand who led early in the race, though, the World Champion getting clear the moment the race headed off the long tarmac start, passing habitual fast-starter Fouquenet, with Denise Betsema (De Ceuster Bouwkranen) on her wheel. The three women finished the first of the seven laps with a two-second lead on a chasing group, but the race soon came back together.

Despite the compressed group, Brand continued to lead for most of the second lap, though Fouquenet put her nose on the wind late on, but the race remained mostly together and only on the third lap did anyone gain any kind of lead. This time it was Betsema attacking on one of the steep banks and taking seven seconds onto lap four, though Brand was having none of it, bridging then passing her Dutch compatriot.

After winning the Niel Superprestige on Wednesday, Manon Bakker (Velosport Veluwe) soon reached the leaders and the trio began to establish an advantage. Behind them, though, the ever combative Casasola recovered from a poor start and set about chasing them down, crossing the line only three seconds behind, catching them shortly afterwards.

Casasola led onto the penultimate lap, but Fouquenet began eating into the leading quartet’s advantage, joining them before the lap’s half-way point. She tried her luck on the final circuit too, but Brand was able to match her pace, and the group came back together. However, over the whoop section of the course, Brand powered on, gapping all but the Italian, before opening the taps after the run-up and dropping the Italian as the final section approached.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions 0:47:31 2 Sara Casasola (Ita) Crelan-Corendon 0:00:02 3 Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw 0:00:10 4 Manon Bakker (Ned) 0:00:12 5 Denise Betsema (Ned) De Ceuster Bouwkranen 0:00:19 6 Leonie Bentveld (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw 0:00:35 7 Kristyna Zemanová (Cze) Crelan-Corendon 0:00:35 8 Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Crelan-Corendon 0:00:48 9 Alicia Franck (Bel) 0:01:10 10 Hélène Clauzel (Fra) 777TV CX Team 0:01:11 11 Julie Brouwers (Bel) Charles Liégeois CX Team 0:01:19 12 Annemarie Worst (Ned) Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions 0:01:38 13 Sterre Vervloet (Bel) Charles Liégeois CX Team 0:01:57 14 Rebecca Gariboldi (Ita) De Ceuster Bouwkranen 0:02:45 15 Xan Crees (Gbr) 0:03:05 16 Anna Flynn (Gbr) 0:03:09 17 Xenna De Bruyckere (Bel) 0:03:16 18 Ilken Seynave (Bel) Charles Liégeois CX Team 0:03:31 19 Kiona Crabbé (Bel) 0:03:54 20 Grace Inglis (Gbr) 0:04:15 21 Zita Peeters (Bel) De Ceuster Bouwkranen 0:04:22 22 Camille Devigne (Fra) 0:04:33 23 Alderney Baker (Gbr) 0:04:35 24 Amy Perryman (Gbr) 0:04:43 25 Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Sebmotobikes CX Team 0:04:54 26 Rebecca Woodvine (Gbr) 0:04:55 27 Meadow Willems (Ned) 0:05:02 28 Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) 0:05:14 29 Lisa Maes (Bel) 0:05:22 30 Selena Bas (Ned) 0:05:27 31 Arabella Blackburn (Gbr) 0:05:28 32 Ishbel Strathdee (Gbr) Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Row 32 - Cell 2 34 Layla Barthels (Lux) Row 33 - Cell 2 35 Sterre Hendrickx (Bel) Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Meg De Bruyne (Bel) Row 35 - Cell 2 37 Leonie Paulissen (Ned) Row 36 - Cell 2 38 Nele De Vos (Bel) Row 37 - Cell 2 39 Ann-Christine Allik (Est) Row 38 - Cell 2 DNF Maité Barthels (Lux) Row 39 - Cell 2 DNF Elena Van Der Veken (Bel) Row 40 - Cell 2

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