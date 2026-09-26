'There is definitely a beauty of having a competitor that's so strong' - Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney second best in explosive battle against Dutch rival at Road World Championships

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Polish rider said she came to Montréal to win elite women's road race, 'It's not, like, 'oh yay, silver'

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Poland) put in a final charge before a leg cramp and would be passed by winner Demi Vollering (Netherlands) at elite women&#039;s road race at 2026 Road World Championships
Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Poland) put in a final charge before a leg cramp and would be passed by winner Demi Vollering (Netherlands) at elite women's road race at 2026 Road World Championships (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Saturday's elite women's road race at UCI Road World Championships hit with a prize-fight battle between top contenders Demi Vollering (Netherlands) and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Poland). Then throw in an epic charge by Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini, and you had three of the world's best racers who had never won a rainbow jersey in the road race. Hard to believe.

Vollering came away the spoils of victory - jersey, gold medal, national anthem played at the award ceremony. Her Polish rival earned silver, and Longo Borghini bronze. It was a gut-punch of sorts for Niewiadoma-Phinney, who launched a final attack on the uphill sprint finish, only to have her momentum, and dream, shut down with a leg cramp.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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