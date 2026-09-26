Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Poland) put in a final charge before a leg cramp and would be passed by winner Demi Vollering (Netherlands) at elite women's road race at 2026 Road World Championships

Saturday's elite women's road race at UCI Road World Championships hit with a prize-fight battle between top contenders Demi Vollering (Netherlands) and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Poland). Then throw in an epic charge by Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini, and you had three of the world's best racers who had never won a rainbow jersey in the road race. Hard to believe.

Vollering came away the spoils of victory - jersey, gold medal, national anthem played at the award ceremony. Her Polish rival earned silver, and Longo Borghini bronze. It was a gut-punch of sorts for Niewiadoma-Phinney, who launched a final attack on the uphill sprint finish, only to have her momentum, and dream, shut down with a leg cramp.

"As of right now, I definitely feel like that was one of the hardest races we've done. There were also a lot of different scenarios happening, and ups and downs, so it was beautiful racing," Niewiadoma-Phinney said at the post-race interview.

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"It's not, like, 'oh yay, silver'. It's odd, you know. But I knew that I gave my best. I was cramping in the last 50 metres. I was not even able to finish my sprint.

"On the other hand, you accept the fact that somebody was faster, stronger than you, and you gave your absolute best. There are no what ifs, and then it's kind of easier to move on."

The Polish rider has found herself in similar podium situations, having finished second to Vollering at the Tour de France Femmes a month ago, and last year second at European Championships in the road race. In the spring, she went second to Vollering at Omloop Nieusblad and third at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

"The fact that she beat me today doesn't mean that I'm OK, that's fine. It just means that I wanna come home and work harder to beat her next time. So there is definitely a beauty of having a competitor that's so strong because that person motivates you and makes you wanna be stronger and faster."

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Paula Blasi won this year's Amstel Gold Race in April, but behind her Niewiadoma-Phinney was better than Vollering in the head-to-head sprint for second place. At the post-race press conference, she said the memory of that battle came to mind in Saturday's race, "actually, I also tried to remember that".

"I was reminding myself in the last four or five weeks when preparing for today, that I did beat Demi, and I won the World Champion jersey [in gravel], so why not to do it again? It's a motivator for me because sometimes on such a high level, it's less about physical abilities, but mental abilities. We're all very strong, and then it's a mind game that you have in the last kilometres."

The duo put on a big GC show at the Tour de France Femmes, each having won the Grand Tour before but only one coming away in 2026 as a two-time champion. Niewiadoma-Phinney landed the first punch, securing the overall lead with second place on Mont Ventoux. The epic mountaintop victory went to her rival Vollering, who countered the next day to win another stage and leapfrogged back into the yellow jersey, this time for good.

"I feel like with the Tour on the second last stage, when I lost the yellow jersey, maybe that's where I cracked slightly mentally. Once you're on the wave of feeling good and getting what you want, your confidence is very high. But confidence, it's such a fleeting moment," Niewiadoma-Phinney said.

"So today I took it as a new opportunity for the result. I knew I was really strong. I felt good, and I just wanted to make sure that I don't finish the race feeling I didn't do my best. So I definitely crossed the finish line knowing that all I had was given on the road."

Team Poland also had to show their strength with just five riders on the start versus seven Dutch riders. Poland was down to just three riders - Niewiadoma-Phinney, Dominica Wlodarczyk, and Marta Lach - after Marta Jaskulska and Kaja Rysz completed their jobs. The Dutch contingency looked like a locomotive at the front of the peloton for most of the day.

"We definitely had one goal, to win the race. Marta [Jaskulska] and Kaja, they were responsible for the first part of the race, keeping us safe in the front. And Dominica and I, we were the leaders of the team. So basically, it was up to us to see how everything evolves."

The race evolved quickly once Vollering made a solo attack with 38km to go, and 18km later Niewiadoma-Phinney attacked and carried a small group to close down the dangerous move. Like any good drama, it came down to the pair of rivals in another dramatic conclusion.

"I'm also super happy that the race was perceived as one of the most exciting races because that promotes women's cycling, and that's such a nice perspective for all the fans watching."

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