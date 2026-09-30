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Will Vollering continue the Dutch domination or can someone exact Worlds revenge? – European Championships women's road race contenders

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Vollering, Longo Borghini, Reusser and more will all battle for the European bands on a punchy course in Slovenia

Demi Vollering bites her medal on the podium as winner of the European Championships 2025
Vollering is the defending European champion, as well as the new world champion (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The World Championships have only just finished over in Montreal, but attention is already turning towards the next big event, with the European Championships taking place in Ljubljana, Slovenia, starting this Friday.

The Europeans swap round the schedule used at the Worlds, meaning the racing kicks off with the road races this weekend, before the time trials next week, with the elite women's road race taking place this Saturday, October 3.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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