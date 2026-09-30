Will Vollering continue the Dutch domination or can someone exact Worlds revenge? – European Championships women's road race contenders

The World Championships have only just finished over in Montreal, but attention is already turning towards the next big event, with the European Championships taking place in Ljubljana, Slovenia, starting this Friday.

The Europeans swap round the schedule used at the Worlds, meaning the racing kicks off with the road races this weekend, before the time trials next week, with the elite women's road race taking place this Saturday, October 3.

The women will take on a 130km course from Ljubljana to Šenčur, which is flat for the first 80km but then the two finishing circuits will see the peloton take on the Možjanca climb twice in the final 50km. The climb is only 2.1km in length, but it has a punishing 10.4% average gradient, and it doesn't actually stop at the top, with a couple more kickers still to come once the official climb is over.

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From the top of the second ascent, the riders will descend down and then it's a flat final 5km into the finish line in Sencur.

The course design looks set to produce a really open race, with chances for either the climbers to make it hard and selective, or for punchier riders to hold on and contest a faster group finish. At only 130km – compared to the Worlds' 180km – the race will be a lot less attritional than we saw over the weekend, too, so expect a lot more riders to be in contention for the win, rather than a super selective race by nature. If teams and riders want to whittle the group down, they'll have to really work for it.

With a European champion's jersey up for grabs, and a lot of riders who left Canada in form but empty-handed, we're expecting a really big battle for the women's road race, so here are our pics for some of the top contenders.

At the time of writing, the final start list for the women's road race is not confirmed. We will make updates and adjustments to this article as needed.

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Demi Vollering (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Newly-crowned world champion Demi Vollering has the chance to do a big double and claim her second jersey in a week in Slovenia, and defend her title won here last year. At the time of writing, the Netherlands haven't officially confirmed their squad for the Euros, but it would seem surprising for Vollering to sit this one out as world and defending European champion and she'll obviously be selected if she wants to go.

Given the excellent form she is on, a course that suits her strengths – if it's raced hard, which it surely will be – and the motivation of becoming the first woman to defend a European road race title, Vollering is likely the out-and-out favourite for Saturday's race, currently standing head and shoulders above the rest. We don't yet know who will be joining her in the Dutch line-up in Ljubljana, but as still one of the strongest nations in the women's peloton – and winners of the European jersey nine out of 10 times – Vollering will surely count on plenty of valuable support.

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Poland)

(Image credit: Vaughn Ridley/SWpix.com)

Second last year and second at the World Championships over the weekend, Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney is always trying to better that result that seems to follow her around her career, and the Euros course offers a really good opportunity for her.

A proven Ardennes specialist, the steep pitches of the Možjanca climb could offer her the perfect launchpad to do what she needs to do to win: get away solo. Frustratingly for Niewiadoma-Phinney, she and everyone else know that her sprint is a big weakness, and most of the top riders would beat her in the dash to the line, so getting away on her own or with weaker riders is really her only chance. But this has been the best season of the Polish rider's career, and she is always there when it counts, so all she needs is a few things to go right, and a jersey could be hers.

Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Elisa Longo Borghini claimed her first rainbow jersey of any kind in the Worlds mixed relay TTT last week, and then came incredibly close to another with a spirited ride in the women's road race in Montreal. She ultimately came away with bronze, but her clearly excellent form certainly doesn't need to go to waste, as there is another jersey up for grabs this weekend and she'll be a top favourite to take the win in Slovenia.

The two ascents of the Možjanca climb suit Longo Borghini's abilities really well, hard enough for her to launch an attack, especially on the steeper slopes, but not so hard or long that it will favour the purer climbers. We know very well that once she gets away, Longo Borghini is hard to catch, so if she can execute a late move, it's unlikely the peloton will see her again.

Plus, she has a stacked Italian squad around her – they're taking no fewer than eight riders – and whilst the Azzurri are known for their team strength in big championships, they've only broken the Dutch stronghold on this jersey once before, so they'll be motivated to take the stripes back this time.

Marlen Reusser (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A week after claiming her second time trial world title, Marlen Reusser was one of the most disappointed riders at the end of the road race on Sunday. She missed the crucial move when Vollering, Longo Borghini and Niewiadoma-Phinney got away, and then found herself in a group that wasn't really chasing, and despite working hard on her own, she missed out on a medal in fourth. So she will be carrying some extra motivation to Slovenia.

Reusser is a great climber, obviously a fantastic time trialist and a successful Classics rider, but the challenge for her here will be the punch and acceleration on the steepest sections of Možjanca, as this is where her rivals will try to make things hardest for her. But Reusser is never one to shy away from taking the race on, and she's certainly not afraid of any of her rivals, so if she can time it right and – ideally – get away solo, she could well be on her way to a European road race title, before aiming at the TT a few days later.

Juliette Berthet (France)

(Image credit: Chris Auld/SWpix.com)

Pretty much any of France's riders could contend for the podium in Slovenia, but they'll likely look to Juliette Berthet as their leader, with Cédrine Kerbaol and Maeva Squiban two very in-form lieutenants. Berthet finished fifth at the World Championships over the weekend, and whilst she's not often given leadership opportunities at the FDJ United-Suez trade team, she always proves that when given the chance, she can deliver. She'll be one of the strongest pure climbers in the race, so if things get really selective over the double Možjanca ascents, you can count on her to be there.

Squiban will also surely be on the offensive, as she often is, and Kerbaol is probably already eyeing up the descent and flat run to the line, as that kind of finale really suits her, and she's very dangerous when descents and downhills come into play.

Paula Blasi (Spain)

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Paula Blasi is another rider who came away from Worlds more than a little disappointed, because a crash took her out and meant she couldn't even try to contest the finale, DNFing instead. After a fantastic summer, the Vuelta Femenina winner has been shaping the end of her season around these races, and a jersey to end her brilliant year – and take to her new team – would be a fantastic way to cap off 2026.

Blasi will be excited about the climbs and will likely try to hit them as hard as possible, but she's also got a really strong team around her who can contribute to that goal and whittle things down into the finale, with Mavi García and Usoa Ostolaza particularly valuable tools for the Spain team, and potential winners themselves. Like Italy, Spain are a team that often come together really well for these races, so an inaugural European title is definitely within their ambitions.

Liane Lippert (Germany)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Germany come to the Euros with a gluttony of options, with the super in-form Franziska Koch a big contender and Antonia Niedermaier a good choice for a harder, more selective race. But the rider who sits in between their two strengths is Liane Lippert. Germany will probably let leadership play out on the day, but the course suits the punchy Lippert really well, and she's likely able to be in the selection however the race pans out – whether that's a bigger group or a more selective battle. It's not been her best year, but she often finds some form at this time of year and going into the Italian Classics, so keep an eye on Lippert and her German teammates.

Other riders to watch

For Blanka Vas (Hungary) this will probably be one last road hit-out before she turns her attention to cyclo-cross, and she could be a dark horse for a result. We don't often see her given leadership chances for her trade team but when she gets an opportunity, she usually delivers.

(Hungary) this will probably be one last road hit-out before she turns her attention to cyclo-cross, and she could be a dark horse for a result. We don't often see her given leadership chances for her trade team but when she gets an opportunity, she usually delivers. Belgium aren't bringing any big leaders, but keep an eye on Sandrine Tas, the former speedskater who has really impressed on the road this year.

the former speedskater who has really impressed on the road this year. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) was a DNF in Montreal but will be eyeing the shorter, punchier climbs of the Euros.

(Denmark) was a DNF in Montreal but will be eyeing the shorter, punchier climbs of the Euros. Slovenia are missing their top rider Urška Žigart for their home Euros, but keep an eye on Špela Kern for perhaps a breakaway or a sneak top result – the three Slovenian starters will want to leave a mark on the race.

for perhaps a breakaway or a sneak top result – the three Slovenian starters will want to leave a mark on the race. And I'll leave you on a question: is there a world in which Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands) survives the climbs? If the climbers don't make it as hard as possible, the relatively short uphill isn't beyond her capabilities, and we all know what will happen if Wiebes is in the group that goes to the line.