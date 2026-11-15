Paul Seixas chases down World Champion Brandon McNulty at Tour de France Saitama Criterium to close out 2026 season with a win

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French superstar goes solo in final lap of exhibition event to delight fans in Japan on Sunday

Paul Seixas celebrates over the finish line as he takes victory at 2026 Tour de France Saitama Criterium
(Image credit: A.S.O / Quentin Joly)
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Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) put on a show for the fan-lined streets in Japan as he reeled in a late attack from World Champion Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) to win the Tour de France Saitama Criterium on Sunday.

After 14 of the 17 laps of action at the off-season exhibition event were completed, the big-name riders moved away from the peloton: Seixas, McNulty, former yellow jersey wearer Torstein Træen (Uno-X Mobility), and former Tour fourth-place finisher Oscar Onley (Ineos Grenadiers).

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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