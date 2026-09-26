'I wanted to show the grit of the Italians is there' - Elisa Longo Borghini guts out a brilliant bronze in World Championships road race

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Italian fought to chase back to winner Vollering and Niewiadoma

Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) on the attack at the start of the last lap of the elite women&#039;s road race in the 2026 UCI Road World Championships
Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) (Image credit: Getty Images)

She tried, and tried again, but Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) had to settle for the bronze medal in the elite women's road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal. The result equalled her previous bests in Zurich in 2024, Imola in 2020 and Valkenburg in 2012, but for the 34-year-old, her attacking display was a way of forcing her rivals to bury themselves and really earn their victory.

Part of a select chasing group trying to reel in eventual winner Demi Vollering (Netherlands), Longo Borghini was the first to attack once the Dutch star was caught with 15.3km to go. She launched a searing attack at the start of the last 13.3km lap and opened up more than ten seconds before the chasers managed to reel her in before the top of the main Voie Camillien-Houde climb.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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