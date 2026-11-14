Superprestige Merksplas: Lucinda Brand returns to take brilliant win after a race long fight.

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Inge van der Heijden was second Sara Casasola third.

Lucinda Brand celebrates winning the Aardbeiencross Superprestige Merksplas cyclocross cycling event on Saturday 14 November 2026, in Merksplas (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Lucinda Brand (Baloise-Het Poetsbureau Lions) returned after her midweek injury to win a brilliantly aggressive and combative race at the Aardbeiencross in Merksplas on Saturday.

Brand had been part of a three-woman group which emerged on the last lap of the eight-lap race, which formed the fourth race of the Superprestige series, the World Champion finally getting a gap in the decisive sand pit, winning by two seconds ahead of Inge van der Heijden (Crelan-Corendon), with teammate Sara Casasola taking third.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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