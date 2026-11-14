Superprestige Merksplas: Lucinda Brand returns to take brilliant win after a race long fight.

Lucinda Brand (Baloise-Het Poetsbureau Lions) returned after her midweek injury to win a brilliantly aggressive and combative race at the Aardbeiencross in Merksplas on Saturday.

Brand had been part of a three-woman group which emerged on the last lap of the eight-lap race, which formed the fourth race of the Superprestige series, the World Champion finally getting a gap in the decisive sand pit, winning by two seconds ahead of Inge van der Heijden (Crelan-Corendon), with teammate Sara Casasola taking third.

It was a remarkable comeback for Brand after she sprained her ankle and withdrew on the opening lap of the previous round at Niel on Wednesday. However, it was Casasola who made the race, attacking multiple times on every lap, though she burnt too many matches and was unable to take what would have been her first win of the year.

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The race waxed and waned for much of its eight laps, groups getting away and re-forming, though each time with fewer riders in the leading group, and it was only on the final lap that the winning group got away.

The sandpit dictated every lap; whichever rider managed to stay on the bike was able to dictate how the rest of the lap unfolded. Fem van Empel (Specialized TMRW) was the only rider to get through it on each of the opening three laps. Though she was never able to build a lead afterwards, on the ensuing laps

With dry conditions and little mud, the Merksplas race began at a blistering pace, with Amondine Fouquenet (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) characteristically getting off the line brilliantly and gaining an early advantage.

However, the returning former World Champion Van Empel soon took her place, and was part of a three-woman group which escaped on the second of the eight laps, with Casasola and her Crelan-Corendon teammate Van der Heijden getting a small gap. However, the race remained resolutely together, re-forming before the lap was done, setting the pattern for the rest of the race.

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After her aggressive start, the fourth lap produced another move from Casasola, the Italian champion getting a small gap, but Brand had been moving through the group steadily, and when Casasola hit the sand, Brand stayed on her bike, taking over at the front and leading a group of four away.

With Casasola, Van der Heijden and Denise Betsema (Ceuster-Bouwkranen), the quartet got a gap, but once again it all came back together, only for Brand, Casasola and Van der Heijden to establish a small gap on their next visit to the sand, taking a lead of six seconds onto the sixth lap. But when Brand went in for a second bike change, the impetus went out of the leading group, and they were joined by Van Empel, the rest of the chasing group soon coming back too.

Van Empel made her move ahead of the sand pit next time, but after leaving the sport early last season, she still lacks the punch to get a lead, and, after being so dominant early in the race, she was forced to dismount, Brand once again the only one able to ride it cleanly. This time, though, a group of five came across the line, with Casasola once again attacking with two laps to go.

As that penultimate lap went on, though, Brand went with her, but neither were able to stay on their bikes through the sand, Van Alphen joining them, with Van der Heijden and Leonie Betveld (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) tagging on too; a group of five started the final circuit.

The race followed its established pattern, Casasola, Brand and Van der Heijden gapping the rest, but this time Brand was able to make the decisive move in the sand, despite being forced to dismount.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider Time 1 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions 0:49:58 2 Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Crelan-Corendon 0:00:02 3 Sara Casasola (Ita) Crelan-Corendon 0:00:03 4 Aniek van Alphen (Ned) 777TV CX Team 0:00:09 5 Leonie Bentveld (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw 0:00:13 6 Fem van Empel (Ned) Specialized TMRW 0:00:16 7 Denise Betsema (Ned) De Ceuster Bouwkranen 0:00:18 8 Kristyna Zemanová (Cze) Crelan-Corendon 0:00:23 9 Julie Brouwers (Bel) Charles Liégeois CX Team 0:00:29 10 Manon Bakker (Ned) 0:00:34 11 Hélène Clauzel (Fra) 777TV CX Team 0:01:16 12 Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw 0:01:19 13 Alicia Franck (Bel) 0:01:52 14 Anniek Mos (Ned) 0:02:04 15 Sterre Vervloet (Bel) Charles Liégeois CX Team 0:02:33 16 Noï Moes (Ned) 0:02:42 17 Grace Inglis (Gbr) 0:02:49 18 Lauren Molengraaf (Ned) 777TV CX Team 0:03:29 19 Xan Crees (Gbr) 0:03:34 20 Alderney Baker (Gbr) 0:04:15 21 Anna Kay (Gbr) 0:04:42 22 Anna Flynn (Gbr) 0:04:50 23 Arabella Blackburn (Gbr) 0:04:57 24 Amy Perryman (Gbr) 0:04:59 25 Alana Polfliet (Bel) 0:05:14 26 Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Sebmotobikes CX Team 0:05:26 27 Ann-Christine Allik (Est) 0:05:30 28 Liene Meeusen (Bel) 0:05:35 29 Elena Van der Veken (Bel) 0:06:05 30 Emily De Cuyper (Bel) 0:06:35 31 Rebecca Woodvine (Gbr) Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Laure Huybrechts (Bel) Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Ishbel Strathdee (Gbr) Row 32 - Cell 2

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