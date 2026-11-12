Denmark announced as host of 2027 UEC Road European Championships

Hosting of the 2027 UEC Road European Championships has been awarded to Denmark, with Silkeborg hosting the time trials and Herning hosting the road races.

It's the first time the nation has hosted a major road championship since the 2017 European Championships, also held in Herning, when Alexander Kristoff and Marianne Vos raced to glory in the road races while Victor Campenaerts and Ellen van Dijk won the time trials.

Previously, the Road World Championships were held in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2011, while the Road Worlds will head back to the nation in 2029.

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Previous major championships held in Denmark have ended with mass sprint finishes, and the 2027 European Championships are also expected to favour sprinters after hilly editions in Slovenia and France in the last two years.

The 2027 UEC Road European Championships will run between September 28 and October 3, and while the exact dates of each event are not yet known, that creates a clash with La Vuelta Femenina, which begins on October 3.

"We are thrilled to be returning to Denmark after ten years. In 2017, this country hosted the second edition of the Road European Championships open to the Elite category, believing from the outset in a project that was then in its infancy," said UEC president Enrico Della Casa.

"Today, we are returning with an event that has grown considerably and has become a world-class occasion, capable of attracting the attention of the media and cycling enthusiasts from all over the world."

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Hosting of the European Championships is now set for the next three years, with trips to Denmark, the North Brabant region of the Netherlands, and Abruzzo in Italy on the way.

"With Denmark in 2027, the Netherlands in 2028 and Italy, specifically the Abruzzo region, in 2029, the next three years promise to be highly prestigious for the UEC Road European Championships. These three countries, each with a deeply rooted cycling culture, demonstrate the appeal our event has gained and allow us to look to the future with great ambition," said Della Casa.

"I would like to thank the cities of Herning and Silkeborg, Sport Event Denmark, the Danish government and the Danish Cycling Federation and its President, Morten Anderson, for the trust, enthusiasm and commitment they have shown.

"Ten years ago, Denmark helped to write an important chapter in the history of our European Championships, and I am convinced that in 2027, together we will write another equally memorable one."

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