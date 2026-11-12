Denmark announced as host of 2027 UEC Road European Championships

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European Championships return to Denmark a decade after Alexander Kristoff and Marianne Vos sprinted to glory

Demi Vollering, Puck Pieterse and Marlen Reusser celebrate on the podium after the 32nd UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2026 - Women&#039;s Elite Road Race, a 130km one-day race from Ljubljana to Sencur, in Sencur, Slovenia, on October 3, 2026. (Photo by Filip Bezdek/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Demi Vollering won the 2026 Road European Championships road race (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Hosting of the 2027 UEC Road European Championships has been awarded to Denmark, with Silkeborg hosting the time trials and Herning hosting the road races.

It's the first time the nation has hosted a major road championship since the 2017 European Championships, also held in Herning, when Alexander Kristoff and Marianne Vos raced to glory in the road races while Victor Campenaerts and Ellen van Dijk won the time trials.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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