‘I’m excited to be part of that story’ - Florian Sénéchal joins Unibet Rose Rockets

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Friend Philippe Gilbert encouraged the move to the French-registered team

BINCHE, BELGIUM - OCTOBER 06: Florian Senechal of France and Team Alpecin - Premier Tech prior to the 39th Binche - Chimay - Binche / Memorial Frank Vandenbroucke 2026 a 206.8km one day race from Binche to Binche on October 06, 2026 in Binche, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Florian Sénéchal in action earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Unibet Rose Rockets continue to add experience to their 2027 squad with the signing of former French champion Florian Sénéchal. The 33-year-old brings plenty of experience in the Classics, along with valuable leadout know-how for sprinter Dylan Groenewegen.

His palmares includes six pro victories, with the last one being the French title in 2022. Sénéchal’s career highlights include sixth place at Paris-Roubaix in 2019, second place at In Flanders Fields (formerly known as Gent-Wevelgem) in 2020 and E3 Saxo Classic in 2021, and a stage win at the 2021 Vuelta a España.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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