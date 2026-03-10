Gent-Wevelgem Women 2026 route

Dutch Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx-Protime celebrates as she crosses the finish line at the men elite 'Gent-Wevelgem - In Flanders Fields' one day cycling race, 250.3 km from Ieper to Wevelgem, Sunday 30 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

The newly-named In Flanders Fields-from Middelkerke to Wevelgem, but still largely known as Gent-Wevelgem, will take place on March 29 with a 135.2km route that will start and finish in Wevelgem in 2026.

The peloton will start from Wevelgem for the first time this year before travelling through the Wevelgem districts of Gullegem and Moorsele for the neutral zone. The riders will then travel toward the official start.

The peloton will first race through Zonnebeke, Langemark-Poelkapelle, and Ypres, towns where In Flanders Fields is most recognised. The riders will then take on climbs in Heuvelland, and the women's peloton will face the three Plugstreets.

The route will then tackle the Monteberg, Kemmelberg, Belvedère, Scherpenberg, Baneberg, and Kemmelberg Ossuaire.

The final sections of the course are unchanged, and the last 80 kilometres of the route - starting from the Plugstreets - are the same as the men’s course.