La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2026 route
Peloton tackles 148.2 km course with a finish atop the Mur de Huy
The 29th edition of La Flèche Wallonne Femmes will take the peloton on a 148.2 km course with the finish atop the Mur de Huy (1.3 km at an average gradient of 9.6%, peaking at close to 20%) on April 22.
The field will set off from the Grand Place in Huy before immediately tackling the Bohissau climb, and two ascents at Courrière and Durnal, setting the stage for the final showdown on the circuit that includes a back-to-back trio of Ereffe - Cherave - Huy.
The final circuit is 37.2km, and the field will complete two laps featuring all three climbs before finishing on the famed slopes of the Mur de Huy.
La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2026 climbs
- Côte de Bohissau (2.2km at 5.6%) at km 10.5
- Côte de Courrière at km 38.3
- Côte de Durnal at km 49.1
- Côte d'Ereffe (2.1km at 5%) at km 92.6
- Côte de Cherave (1.3 km at 8,1%) at km 105.3
- Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6%) at km 111
- Côte d'Ereffe (2.1km at 5%) at km 129,8
- Côte de Cherave (1.3 km at 8,1%) at km 142.5
- Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6%) at km 148.2 (finish)
Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.
She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
