La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2026 route

The 29th edition of La Flèche Wallonne Femmes will take the peloton on a 148.2 km course with the finish atop the Mur de Huy (1.3 km at an average gradient of 9.6%, peaking at close to 20%) on April 22.

The field will set off from the Grand Place in Huy before immediately tackling the Bohissau climb, and two ascents at Courrière and Durnal, setting the stage for the final showdown on the circuit that includes a back-to-back trio of Ereffe - Cherave - Huy.

The final circuit is 37.2km, and the field will complete two laps featuring all three climbs before finishing on the famed slopes of the Mur de Huy.

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2026 climbs

Côte de Bohissau (2.2km at 5.6%) at km 10.5

Côte de Courrière at km 38.3

Côte de Durnal at km 49.1

Côte d'Ereffe (2.1km at 5%) at km 92.6

Côte de Cherave (1.3 km at 8,1%) at km 105.3

Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6%) at km 111

Côte d'Ereffe (2.1km at 5%) at km 129,8

Côte de Cherave (1.3 km at 8,1%) at km 142.5

Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6%) at km 148.2 (finish)