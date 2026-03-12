Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2026 route

The elite women will compete in the new addition to the Women's WorldTour - Dwars door Vlaanderen - on April 1 in Waregem.

The event has joined the top-tier of races for the first time this year, but has been a staple on the women's racing calendar and the Spring Classics since 2017.

This year, for the 14th edition, the women's peloton will tackle a 128.9km route that starts at the HippoLoggia site in Waregem.

Article continues below

The course will feature six cobbled sectors and eight sharp climbs, with the Hellestraat as the only new climb along the route. They will also cover the Berg Ten Houte, Côte de Trieu, Hotond and Mariaborrestraat.

The peloton will climb two ascents of Nokereberg and twice the cobbles of Herlegemstraat, which is identical to that of the men. The race concludes once again on the Verbindingsweg in Waregem.

Dwars Door Vlaanderen Women 2026 climbs

Hellestraat

Volkegemberg

Berg Ten Houte

Knokteberg - Trieu

Hotond

Eikenberg

Nokereberg

Nokereberg

Dwars Door Vlaanderen women 2026 cobbled sectors

Holleweg

Mariaborrestraat

Doorn

Huisepontweg

Herlegemstraat

Herlegemstraat