Ronde Van Brugge - Tour of Bruges 2026 Route
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Now starting and finishing in Bruges – passing on the previous finish on the coast in De Panne – the men's race will take on a flat 202.9km unfolding over two loops.
The southern loop first takes riders through Torhout, Wingene and Beernem and then a passage through Oostkamp connects to the northern loop, which the men will take on three times.
The northern loop heads through towns including Damme, Koolkerke, and Dudzele, taking in part of the 2021 Road World Championships time trial course, and includes the cobbled section of The Brieversweg.Article continues below
The likely sprint conclusion will unfold on the outskirts of Bruge, on a finish line set on the wide Gulden-Vlieslaan.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.