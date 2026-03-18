Ronde Van Brugge - Tour of Bruges 2026 Route

Now starting and finishing in Bruges – passing on the previous finish on the coast in De Panne – the men's race will take on a flat 202.9km unfolding over two loops.

The southern loop first takes riders through Torhout, Wingene and Beernem and then a passage through Oostkamp connects to the northern loop, which the men will take on three times.

The northern loop heads through towns including Damme, Koolkerke, and Dudzele, taking in part of the 2021 Road World Championships time trial course, and includes the cobbled section of The Brieversweg.

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The likely sprint conclusion will unfold on the outskirts of Bruge, on a finish line set on the wide Gulden-Vlieslaan.



(Image credit: Ronde Van Brugge 2026)