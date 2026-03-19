Gent-Wevelgem 2026 route
The 240.8km race starts in Middelkerke and finishes in Wevelgem
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The newly-named In Flanders Fields-from Middelkerke to Wevelgem, may be still largely known as Gent-Wevelgem, but just as the refreshed title suggests it will start in Middelkerke and finishes on Vanackerestraat in Wevelgem.
The new start location on the Belgian coast has been locked in for the next ten years while the deal has been done for Wevelgem to host the finale until at least 2031.
After the the Middelkerke start the 240.8km race on March 29 initially heads to Veurne and the Moeren. From there it is on to to Heuvelland, and the then the climbs start with the Scherpenberg at 105.8km to go.Article continues below
It's then onto others such as the Baneberg, Monteberg and then finally the Kemmelberg, which reappears multiple times and is also the last marked hill of the race at 35.5km to go.
Of course, along the way there are also the Plugstreets, dirt sections, and numerous World War I monuments central to the history of the race.
Flanders Fields-from Middelkerke to Wevelgem 2026 climbs
- Scherpenberg, kilometre 135km (105.8 km to go)
- Baneberg, kilometre 143.8km (97 km to go)
- Monteberg, kilometre 149.7km (91.1 km to go)
- Kemmelberg (Belvedère) kilometre 151.5km (89.3 km to go)
- Monteberg, kilometre 182 km (58.8 km to go)
- Kemmelberg (Belvedère) kilometre 183.8km (57 km to go)
- Scherpenberg, kilometre 191.3 km (49.5 km to go)
- Baneberg, kilometre 200.1 km (40.7 km to go)
- Kemmelberg (Ossuaire) kilometre 205.3km (35.5 km to go)
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Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
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