Gent-Wevelgem 2026 route

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The 240.8km race starts in Middelkerke and finishes in Wevelgem

Danish Mads Pedersen of Lidl-Trek wins the men elite &#039;Gent-Wevelgem - In Flanders Fields&#039; one day cycling race, 250.3 km from Ieper to Wevelgem, Sunday 30 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) wins again in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The newly-named In Flanders Fields-from Middelkerke to Wevelgem, may be still largely known as Gent-Wevelgem, but just as the refreshed title suggests it will start in Middelkerke and finishes on Vanackerestraat in Wevelgem.

The new start location on the Belgian coast has been locked in for the next ten years while the deal has been done for Wevelgem to host the finale until at least 2031.

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Map and profile for the 202 In Flanders Fields/Gent-Wevelgem

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Flanders Fields-from Middelkerke to Wevelgem 2026 climbs

  • Scherpenberg, kilometre 135km (105.8 km to go)
  • Baneberg, kilometre 143.8km (97 km to go)
  • Monteberg, kilometre 149.7km (91.1 km to go)
  • Kemmelberg (Belvedère) kilometre 151.5km (89.3 km to go)
  • Monteberg, kilometre 182 km (58.8 km to go)
  • Kemmelberg (Belvedère) kilometre 183.8km (57 km to go)
  • Scherpenberg, kilometre 191.3 km (49.5 km to go)
  • Baneberg, kilometre 200.1 km (40.7 km to go)
  • Kemmelberg (Ossuaire) kilometre 205.3km (35.5 km to go)
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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