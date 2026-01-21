Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2026 route features a toughened-up final with two new climbs

NINOVE, BELGIUM - MARCH 01: (L-R) Puck Pieterse of Netherlands and Team Fenix-Deceuninck and Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ - Suez compete in the breakaway climbing the Muur van Geraardsbergen while fans cheer during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025, Women&amp;apos;s Elite a 137.9km one day race from Ghent to Ninove / #UCIWWT / on March 01, 2025 in Ninove, Belgium. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Demi Vollering and Puck Pieterse battle up the Muur van Geraardsbergen at the 2025 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women organisers Flanders Classics unveiled the route for the 2026 edition of the cobbled Classics opener on Wednesday, with this year's race bringing the addition of two climbs in a toughened-up final.

The 2026 race will take place on Saturday, February 28 and will mark the beginning of the Belgian racing season. As ever, the famous closing duo of the Muur van Geraardsbergen and Bosberg will play host to the grand finale of the first cobbled race of the year.

Hills and cobbled sectors of the 2026 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women

  • Lange Munte, 37.6km
  • Hill 1: Edelareberg, 75.4km
  • Holleweg, 77.5km
  • Hill 2: Wolvenberg, 80.1km
  • Kerkgate, 83.8km
  • Jagerij, 86.7km
  • Hill 3: Molenberg, 92.6km
  • Haaghoek, 97.1km
  • Hill 4: Leberg, 100.1km
  • Hill 5: Berendries, 104.1km
  • Hill 6: Tenbosse, 111.6km
  • Hill 7: Parikeberg, 114.9km
  • Hill 8: Muur-Kapelmuur, 121.9km
  • Hill 9: Bosberg, 125.8km
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

