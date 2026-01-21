Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2026 route features a toughened-up final with two new climbs

Demi Vollering and Puck Pieterse battle up the Muur van Geraardsbergen at the 2025 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women organisers Flanders Classics unveiled the route for the 2026 edition of the cobbled Classics opener on Wednesday, with this year's race bringing the addition of two climbs in a toughened-up final.

The 2026 race will take place on Saturday, February 28 and will mark the beginning of the Belgian racing season. As ever, the famous closing duo of the Muur van Geraardsbergen and Bosberg will play host to the grand finale of the first cobbled race of the year.

The women's peloton will start in the famous 't Kuipke velodrome in Gent before making their way to the challenging cobbles and bergs of Flanders en route to the finish in Ninove after 137.6km of racing.

Along the way, familiar hills, including the Wolvenberg, Molenberg, and Berendries, crop up, though 2026 brings a pair of additional challenges that slot in late in the route.

After tackling Berendries with 33.5km to go, riders will face the climbs of Tenbosse and Parikeberg before continuing to Geraardsbergen and the decisive ascents of the Muur and Bosberg.

With the removal of Elverenberg from the route, the 2026 race will feature an additional climb compared to 2025, presenting a further challenge before the 11.8km flat run to the finish in Ninove.

Lotte Claes (now of Fenix-Premier Tech) is the defending champion after taking a surprise win from the day-long break last year. This February's more challenging route should, in theory, favour the bigger star names, such as past winners Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime).

Hills and cobbled sectors of the 2026 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women