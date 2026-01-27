Tour of Flanders 2026 route

Antwerp will host the start of the Tour of Flanders in 2026 with 271 kilometres standing between it and the finish in Oudenaarde where the champion of Belgium's biggest race will be crowned.

This edition features six flat cobbled sections and 16 'hellingen' - the short but steep cobbled climbs that have made the Ronde van Vlaanderen such a tough and popular race.

Tour of Flanders climbs

Hill

Length

Ave. Grade

Max

Km raced

Km to go

Oude Kwaremont

2200m

4%

11.60%

135

136

Eikenberg

1200m

5.20%

10%

150.9

120.1

Wolvenberg

645m

7.90%

17.30%

155

116

Molenberg

463m

7%

14.20%

167.5

103.5

Marlboroughstraat

900m

4.8%

7%

171.5

99.5

Berendries

940m

7%

12.30%

175.5

95.5

Valkenberg

540m

8.10%

12.80%

184.1

86.9

Berg Ten Houte

1100m

6%

21%

196.6

74.4

Nieuwe Kruisberg/Hotond

2700m

4%

8.50%

206.1

64.9

Oude Kwaremont

2200m

4%

11.60%

215.9

55.1

Paterberg

360m

12.90%

20.30%

219.4

51.6

Koppenberg

600m

11.60%

22%

225.7

45.3

Taaienberg

530m

6.60%

15.80%

234.2

36.8

Oude Kruisberg/Hotond

2700m

4.10%

9.40%

244.5

26.5

Oude Kwaremont

2200m

4%

11.60%

254.3

16.7

Paterberg

360m

12.90%

20.30%

257.8

13.3

Tour of Flanders cobbled sections

Cobble sector

Distance

Km raced

Km to go

Lippenhovestraat

1130m

102.4

168.6

Paddestraat

2300m

103.9

167.1

Holleweg

1100m

152.4

118.6

Kerkgate

2650m

158.6

112.4

Jagerij

800m

161.6

109.4

Mariaborrestraat

400m

229.8

41.2

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

