Tour of Flanders 2026 route

Antwerp will host the start of the Tour of Flanders in 2026 with 271 kilometres standing between it and the finish in Oudenaarde where the champion of Belgium's biggest race will be crowned.

This edition features six flat cobbled sections and 16 'hellingen' - the short but steep cobbled climbs that have made the Ronde van Vlaanderen such a tough and popular race.

The peloton has over 100 kilometres to mentally prepare for these challenges, with a pair of flatter cobbled roads - the back-to-back Lippenhovestraat and Paddestraat coming first at kilometre 102.4.

It's not for another 32 kilometres that riders hit the first major climb, the Oude Kwaremont, which comes almost exactly at the halfway point.

Riders have a short reprieve before the Eikenberg, but the race becomes far more intense after 150 kilometres of racing with the Holleweg cobbles coming just before the Wolvenberg. That climb is quickly followed by the Kerkgate and Jagerij cobbled roads.

Soon after, the Molenberg, Marlboroughstraat and Berendries ascents come within 10km of each other. The next few climbs - the Valkenberg, Berg Ten Houte and Nieuwe Kruisberg/Hotond are stretched across 22km before riders reach the closing circuit with the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg, which the men tackle twice.

In the long loop, the men's race takes on the Koppenberg, Taaienberg and Oude Kruisberg/Hotond before the final two climbs of the Kwaremont and Paterberg.

Tour of Flanders climbs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hill Length Ave. Grade Max Km raced Km to go Oude Kwaremont 2200m 4% 11.60% 135 136 Eikenberg 1200m 5.20% 10% 150.9 120.1 Wolvenberg 645m 7.90% 17.30% 155 116 Molenberg 463m 7% 14.20% 167.5 103.5 Marlboroughstraat 900m 4.8% 7% 171.5 99.5 Berendries 940m 7% 12.30% 175.5 95.5 Valkenberg 540m 8.10% 12.80% 184.1 86.9 Berg Ten Houte 1100m 6% 21% 196.6 74.4 Nieuwe Kruisberg/Hotond 2700m 4% 8.50% 206.1 64.9 Oude Kwaremont 2200m 4% 11.60% 215.9 55.1 Paterberg 360m 12.90% 20.30% 219.4 51.6 Koppenberg 600m 11.60% 22% 225.7 45.3 Taaienberg 530m 6.60% 15.80% 234.2 36.8 Oude Kruisberg/Hotond 2700m 4.10% 9.40% 244.5 26.5 Oude Kwaremont 2200m 4% 11.60% 254.3 16.7 Paterberg 360m 12.90% 20.30% 257.8 13.3

See also: How to watch Tour of Flanders

Tour of Flanders cobbled sections