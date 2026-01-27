Tour of Flanders 2026 route
Antwerp will host the start of the Tour of Flanders in 2026 with 271 kilometres standing between it and the finish in Oudenaarde where the champion of Belgium's biggest race will be crowned.
This edition features six flat cobbled sections and 16 'hellingen' - the short but steep cobbled climbs that have made the Ronde van Vlaanderen such a tough and popular race.
The peloton has over 100 kilometres to mentally prepare for these challenges, with a pair of flatter cobbled roads - the back-to-back Lippenhovestraat and Paddestraat coming first at kilometre 102.4.
It's not for another 32 kilometres that riders hit the first major climb, the Oude Kwaremont, which comes almost exactly at the halfway point.
Riders have a short reprieve before the Eikenberg, but the race becomes far more intense after 150 kilometres of racing with the Holleweg cobbles coming just before the Wolvenberg. That climb is quickly followed by the Kerkgate and Jagerij cobbled roads.
Soon after, the Molenberg, Marlboroughstraat and Berendries ascents come within 10km of each other. The next few climbs - the Valkenberg, Berg Ten Houte and Nieuwe Kruisberg/Hotond are stretched across 22km before riders reach the closing circuit with the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg, which the men tackle twice.
In the long loop, the men's race takes on the Koppenberg, Taaienberg and Oude Kruisberg/Hotond before the final two climbs of the Kwaremont and Paterberg.
Tour of Flanders climbs
Hill
Length
Ave. Grade
Max
Km raced
Km to go
Oude Kwaremont
2200m
4%
11.60%
135
136
Eikenberg
1200m
5.20%
10%
150.9
120.1
Wolvenberg
645m
7.90%
17.30%
155
116
Molenberg
463m
7%
14.20%
167.5
103.5
Marlboroughstraat
900m
4.8%
7%
171.5
99.5
Berendries
940m
7%
12.30%
175.5
95.5
Valkenberg
540m
8.10%
12.80%
184.1
86.9
Berg Ten Houte
1100m
6%
21%
196.6
74.4
Nieuwe Kruisberg/Hotond
2700m
4%
8.50%
206.1
64.9
Oude Kwaremont
2200m
4%
11.60%
215.9
55.1
Paterberg
360m
12.90%
20.30%
219.4
51.6
Koppenberg
600m
11.60%
22%
225.7
45.3
Taaienberg
530m
6.60%
15.80%
234.2
36.8
Oude Kruisberg/Hotond
2700m
4.10%
9.40%
244.5
26.5
Oude Kwaremont
2200m
4%
11.60%
254.3
16.7
Paterberg
360m
12.90%
20.30%
257.8
13.3
Tour of Flanders cobbled sections
Cobble sector
Distance
Km raced
Km to go
Lippenhovestraat
1130m
102.4
168.6
Paddestraat
2300m
103.9
167.1
Holleweg
1100m
152.4
118.6
Kerkgate
2650m
158.6
112.4
Jagerij
800m
161.6
109.4
Mariaborrestraat
400m
229.8
41.2
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
