La Flèche Wallonne 2026 route

Image 1 of 2 La Flèche Wallonne 2026 Map (Image credit: La Flèche Wallonne) La Flèche Wallonne 2026 Profile (Image credit: La Flèche Wallonne)

The 90th edition of La Flèche Wallonne will begin from Herstal, Liège, and features three ascents of the Mur de Huy (1.3 km at an average gradient of 9.6%, peaking at close to 20%) at 130.8km, at 168km, and at the finish.

The second race of the Ardennes Classic triple - sandwiched between the Amstel Gold Race and Liège-Bastogne-Liège - will take place on April 22.

The peloton will face a classic 208.8km course. The peloton will race a demanding start from Herstal, a new host city, and climb the back-to-back via Trasenster and Les Forges.

The field will then tackle the three modern Flèche circuits, with climbs over the Ereffe and Cherave, before tackling the famed ascent of the Mur de Huy.

La Flèche Wallonne 2026 climbs

Côte de Trasenster at km 18.2

Côte des Forges at km 48.8

Côte d'Ereffe (2.1km at 5%) at km 116

Côte de Cherave (1.3 km at 8,1%) at km 128.7

Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6%) at km 134.4

Côte d'Ereffe (2.1km at 5%) at km 153.2

Côte de Cherave (1.3 km at 8,1%) at km 165.9

Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6%) at km 171

Côte d'Ereffe (2.1km at 5%) at km 190.4

Côte de Cherave (1.3 km at 8,1%) at km 203.1

Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6%) at km 208.8 (finish)