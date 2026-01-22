La Flèche Wallonne 2026 route
New host city, same modern Flèche circuit with Ereffe, Cherave, and the famed Mur de Huy
The 90th edition of La Flèche Wallonne will begin from Herstal, Liège, and features three ascents of the Mur de Huy (1.3 km at an average gradient of 9.6%, peaking at close to 20%) at 130.8km, at 168km, and at the finish.
The second race of the Ardennes Classic triple - sandwiched between the Amstel Gold Race and Liège-Bastogne-Liège - will take place on April 22.
The peloton will face a classic 208.8km course. The peloton will race a demanding start from Herstal, a new host city, and climb the back-to-back via Trasenster and Les Forges.
The field will then tackle the three modern Flèche circuits, with climbs over the Ereffe and Cherave, before tackling the famed ascent of the Mur de Huy.
La Flèche Wallonne 2026 climbs
- Côte de Trasenster at km 18.2
- Côte des Forges at km 48.8
- Côte d'Ereffe (2.1km at 5%) at km 116
- Côte de Cherave (1.3 km at 8,1%) at km 128.7
- Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6%) at km 134.4
- Côte d'Ereffe (2.1km at 5%) at km 153.2
- Côte de Cherave (1.3 km at 8,1%) at km 165.9
- Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6%) at km 171
- Côte d'Ereffe (2.1km at 5%) at km 190.4
- Côte de Cherave (1.3 km at 8,1%) at km 203.1
- Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6%) at km 208.8 (finish)
Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.
She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
