Amstel Gold Race 2026 route

Maps
By published

Similar track as Cauberg crest is closer to finish

Evenepoel, Pogacar and Skjelmose lunge for the finish line
Matthias Skjelmose, Lidl Trek, wins the 2025 Amstel Gold Race, Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team XRG, finishes second and Remco Evenepoel, Soudal Quickstep, finishes third. (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

The Amstel Gold Race once again sets out from Maastricht for a long day of racing through the Limburg region with a finish just past the summit of the Cauberg.

The 257.2 kilometre route features 33 ascents with the main change being a slightly shorter distance between the last climb and the finish line.

Article continues below

Amstel Gold Race 2026 climbs

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Climb

Km raced

Km to go

Maasberg

13.2

244

Bergseweg

49.6

207.6

Korenweg

51.4

205.8

Nijswillerweg

56.6

200.6

Rijksweg N278

67.2

190

Wolfsberg

86.9

170.3

Loorberg

90.5

166.7

Schweibergerweg

103

154.2

Camerig

110.7

146.5

Vaalserberg/ Drielandenpunt

121.3

135.9

Gemmenich

124.5

132.7

Epenerbaan/Vijlenerbos

128.7

128.5

Eperheide

137.1

120.1

Gulperberg

145.2

112

Plettenberg

149.4

107.8

Eyserweg

152.7

104.5

Schanternelsweg

155.5

101.7

Vrakelberg

160.2

97

Sibbergrubbe

169.3

87.9

Cauberg

172.8

84.4

Geulhemmerberg

177.4

79.8

Heerderberg

184.7

72.5

Bemelerberg

187.9

69.3

Loorberg

203.7

53.5

Gulperberg

210.4

46.8

Kruisberg

215

42.2

Eyserbosweg

217.2

40

Fromberg

221.8

35.4

Keutenberg

225.9

31.3

Cauberg

235.6

21.6

Geulhemmerberg

240.2

17

Bemelerberg

247

10.2

Cauberg

255.5

1.7

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.