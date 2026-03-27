Amstel Gold Race 2026 route
Similar track as Cauberg crest is closer to finish
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The Amstel Gold Race once again sets out from Maastricht for a long day of racing through the Limburg region with a finish just past the summit of the Cauberg.
The 257.2 kilometre route features 33 ascents with the main change being a slightly shorter distance between the last climb and the finish line.
The 60th edition of the race begins with an extended romp through the Limburg with a series of overlapping loops before the final circuit with 19.9km to go.Article continues below
Amstel Gold Race 2026 climbs
Climb
Km raced
Km to go
Maasberg
13.2
244
Bergseweg
49.6
207.6
Korenweg
51.4
205.8
Nijswillerweg
56.6
200.6
Rijksweg N278
67.2
190
Wolfsberg
86.9
170.3
Loorberg
90.5
166.7
Schweibergerweg
103
154.2
Camerig
110.7
146.5
Vaalserberg/ Drielandenpunt
121.3
135.9
Gemmenich
124.5
132.7
Epenerbaan/Vijlenerbos
128.7
128.5
Eperheide
137.1
120.1
Gulperberg
145.2
112
Plettenberg
149.4
107.8
Eyserweg
152.7
104.5
Schanternelsweg
155.5
101.7
Vrakelberg
160.2
97
Sibbergrubbe
169.3
87.9
Cauberg
172.8
84.4
Geulhemmerberg
177.4
79.8
Heerderberg
184.7
72.5
Bemelerberg
187.9
69.3
Loorberg
203.7
53.5
Gulperberg
210.4
46.8
Kruisberg
215
42.2
Eyserbosweg
217.2
40
Fromberg
221.8
35.4
Keutenberg
225.9
31.3
Cauberg
235.6
21.6
Geulhemmerberg
240.2
17
Bemelerberg
247
10.2
Cauberg
255.5
1.7
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Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.
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