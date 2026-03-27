Amstel Gold Race 2026 route

Matthias Skjelmose, Lidl Trek, wins the 2025 Amstel Gold Race, Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team XRG, finishes second and Remco Evenepoel, Soudal Quickstep, finishes third.

The Amstel Gold Race once again sets out from Maastricht for a long day of racing through the Limburg region with a finish just past the summit of the Cauberg.

The 257.2 kilometre route features 33 ascents with the main change being a slightly shorter distance between the last climb and the finish line.

The 60th edition of the race begins with an extended romp through the Limburg with a series of overlapping loops before the final circuit with 19.9km to go.

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Amstel Gold Race 2026 climbs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Climb Km raced Km to go Maasberg 13.2 244 Bergseweg 49.6 207.6 Korenweg 51.4 205.8 Nijswillerweg 56.6 200.6 Rijksweg N278 67.2 190 Wolfsberg 86.9 170.3 Loorberg 90.5 166.7 Schweibergerweg 103 154.2 Camerig 110.7 146.5 Vaalserberg/ Drielandenpunt 121.3 135.9 Gemmenich 124.5 132.7 Epenerbaan/Vijlenerbos 128.7 128.5 Eperheide 137.1 120.1 Gulperberg 145.2 112 Plettenberg 149.4 107.8 Eyserweg 152.7 104.5 Schanternelsweg 155.5 101.7 Vrakelberg 160.2 97 Sibbergrubbe 169.3 87.9 Cauberg 172.8 84.4 Geulhemmerberg 177.4 79.8 Heerderberg 184.7 72.5 Bemelerberg 187.9 69.3 Loorberg 203.7 53.5 Gulperberg 210.4 46.8 Kruisberg 215 42.2 Eyserbosweg 217.2 40 Fromberg 221.8 35.4 Keutenberg 225.9 31.3 Cauberg 235.6 21.6 Geulhemmerberg 240.2 17 Bemelerberg 247 10.2 Cauberg 255.5 1.7