Gent-Wevelgem to change name in 2026 for first time since 1934 to In Flanders Fields – from Middelkerke to Wevelgem

Belgian one-day Classic moves away from start at Menin Gate in Ypres, but race organiser's CEO ensures 'the Great War will always remain deeply intertwined'

(From L) Second placed Soudal Quick-Step&#039;s Belgian team rider Tim Merlier, winner Lidl-Trek&#039;s Danish team rider Mads Pedersen and Lidl-Trek&#039;s Italian team rider Jonathan Milan celebrate during the podium ceremony of the men&#039;s elite one day 250.3 Km (155 miles) cycling race &#039;Gent-Wevelgem - In Flanders Fields&#039; from Ieper to Wevelgem on March 30, 2025. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)
Gent-Wevelgem elite men's race podium in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Belgium's oldest ongoing professional bike races, Gent-Wevelgem, has changed its name for the first time since 1934 and moved both race start locations away from the Menin Gate in Ypres, which has played host since 2020.

It will now be called In Flanders Fields – from Middelkerke to Wevelgem, with the former starting a new ten-year partnership to host the start of the men's one-day Spring Classic, and the women's race start will be moved to Wevelgem, where both races will finish.

This moves it in line with how Flanders Classics – the race organisers who announced the news on Monday – have Dwars door Vlaanderen and the Tour of Flanders set up, with the men's race starting in a different location before the women's race starts and finishes in the same place.

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) has won the past two editions in a thrilling sprint á deux against Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and in dominant solo fashion this past season, and though the start has changed, laps of the Kemmelberg climb will remain the key point on the race.

The first running of the renamed In Flanders Fields – from Middelkerke to Wevelgem and the 88th and 13th respective editions of the men's and women's Gent-Wevelgem will take place on March 29, 2026, on the Wednesday before the Tour of Flanders.

