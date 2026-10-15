Eneco Tour Women: Lieke Nooijen flies to second time trial win on stage 2 and retakes overall lead

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Dutch TT star puts 20 seconds into second place Nienke Vinke with Sandrine Tas third

Lieke Nooijen (Veam Visma-Lease a Bike) on her way to winning stage 2 of the 2026 Eneco Tour Women in Tilburg, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Lieke Nooijen blasted to a second time trial stage win of the Eneco Tour Women on Thursday, overcoming some fierce competition in the stage 2 test in the Dutch town of Tilburg.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider was the only competitor to stop the clock under 16 minutes over the 13.1km course, with Nienke Vinke (SD Worx-Protime) second, more than 20 seconds down, while stage 1 winner Sandrine Tas (Lotto-Intermarché) was third, a further second back.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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