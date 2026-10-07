UEC European Championships: Nienke Vinke storms to victory in U23 women's time trial title

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Dutchwoman beats compatriot Megan Arens and road race world champion Viktória Chladoňová

SENCUR, SLOVENIA - OCTOBER 07: Nienke Vinke and Team Netherlands competes during the 32nd UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2026, Women&#039;s U23 Individual Time Trial a 22.1km team time trial race from Sencur to Sencur on October 07, 2026 in Sencur, Slovenia. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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After finishing runner-up in the UCI Road World Championships time trial and in the UEC UEC European Championships road race, Nienke Vinke (Netherlands) bagged herself a title with a storming victory in the U23 women's time trial at the Europeans on Wednesday.

The Dutchwoman got the better of her own compatriot Megan Arens, with the road race world champion Viktória Chladoňová (Slovakia) taking the bronze medal.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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