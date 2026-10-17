Eneco Tour Women: Letizia Borghesi powers clear on cobbles for memorable win on stage 4

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Lieke Nooijen retains race lead with podium spot on the Col du VAM

Letizia Borghesi of AG Insurance-Soudal Team celebrates as stage 4 winner at Eneco Tour Women 2026 on Col du VAM
Letizia Borghesi of AG Insurance-Soudal Team celebrates as stage 4 winner at Eneco Tour Women 2026 on Col du VAM (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Letizia Borghesi (AG Insurance-Soudal) claimed the second victory of her career and her first in seven years with a powerful punch on the Col du VAM on stage 4 of the Eneco Tour Women.

The Italian, whose only previous career victory came with a stage of the 2019 Giro d’Italia, stomped clear of the rest of the favourites on the steep cobbled section of the climb, which is built on a rubbish dump on the otherwise flat landscape of Drenthe in the Netherlands.

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