Eneco Tour Women: Letizia Borghesi powers clear on cobbles for memorable win on stage 4
Lieke Nooijen retains race lead with podium spot on the Col du VAM
Letizia Borghesi (AG Insurance-Soudal) claimed the second victory of her career and her first in seven years with a powerful punch on the Col du VAM on stage 4 of the Eneco Tour Women.
The Italian, whose only previous career victory came with a stage of the 2019 Giro d’Italia, stomped clear of the rest of the favourites on the steep cobbled section of the climb, which is built on a rubbish dump on the otherwise flat landscape of Drenthe in the Netherlands.
Pfeiffer Georgi (Picnic-PostNL) made a late burst to take second place on the stage, with race leader Lieke Nooijen (Visma-Lease a Bike) coming up for third place to retain her orange jersey.
Only around 15 riders remained in the lead group as they approached the foot of the Col du VAM for the seventh and final time on the 115km circuit-based course. Julia Kopecky led the way in on behalf of her SD Worx teammate and Nooijen’s closest challenger, Femke Markus, but Borghesi snuck in behind with a bold move through a right-hand bend.
Nooijen was the first of the favourites to hit the front inside the final kilometer, but Borghesi soon made her move powering clear on the smooth cobblestones and dropping the race leader in the process. She opened a small gap by the top of the first section of the climb, and extended it with some aggressive cornering on the short downhill, which was made treacherous by the rain.
Although the chasers started to close in on the final haul to the line in the last 250 metres, Borghesi had done enough to take out a memorable victory. Georgi crossed the line in second place four seconds down, just ahead of Nooijen.
With one stage remaining, Nooijen retains her overall lead, extending her margin over Markus by six seconds to now stand at 38 seconds. Borghesi’s win saw her jump four places onto the overall podium at 39 seconds.
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Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time
|
1
|
Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
2:58:05
|
2
|
Pfeiffer Zara Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
0:00:04
|
3
|
Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Florien Bolks (Ned) Volkerwessels
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) Volkerwessels
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Sandrine Tas (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:00:06
|
7
|
Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:00:10
|
8
|
Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Femke Markus (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Volkerwessels
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
11
|
Charlotte Kool (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
0:00:13
|
12
|
Sophie Julia Kopecký (Cze) SD Worx-Protime
|
0:00:22
|
13
|
Femke De Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:00:26
|
14
|
Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|
15
|
Tess Moerman (Bel) Ag Insurance Soudal Devo Team
|
0:00:31
|
16
|
Femke Gerritse (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
0:00:37
|
17
|
Katharina Sadnik (Aut) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:00:39
|
18
|
Fariba Hashimi (Afg) Vini Fantini- Bepink
|
0:00:40
|
19
|
Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:00:57
|
20
|
Puck Langenbarg (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech Development Team
|
0:01:30
|
21
|
Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|
22
|
Marthe Truyen (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
0:01:45
|
23
|
Julia Borgström (Swe) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|
24
|
Scarlett Souren (Ned) Volkerwessels
|
0:01:49
|
25
|
Nicole Steigenga (Ned) AG Insurance-Soudal
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|
26
|
Elisabeth Ebras (Est) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:02:17
|
27
|
Evie Smith (GBr) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
0:04:30
|
28
|
Isère Koster (Ned) WV Schijndel
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|
29
|
Dina Boels (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|
30
|
Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Volkerwessels
|
0:04:32
|
31
|
Imogen Wolff (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|
32
|
Magdalene Lind (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|
33
|
Antje Valkeneers (Bel) Carbonbike Giordana Sofré by Gen Z
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|
34
|
Rose Kloese (Ned) Carbonbike Giordana Sofré by Gen Z
|
0:04:35
|
35
|
Kristy Ton (Ned) Regio Midden
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|
36
|
Femke Van Goethem (Bel) Citymesh- Customm Pro Cycling Team
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|
37
|
Ida Krickau Ketelsen (Den) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
0:04:38
|
38
|
Anabelle Thomas (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|
39
|
Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Volkerwessels
|Row 38 - Cell 2
|
40
|
Mylene De Zoete (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|
41
|
Nina Lavenu (Fra) Ag Insurance Soudal Devo Team
|Row 40 - Cell 2
|
42
|
Anna Van Wersch (Ned) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:04:42
|
43
|
Sveva Klok (Ned) Regio Midden
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|
44
|
Mia Griffin (Irl) Picnic PostNL
|
0:04:45
|
45
|
Anna Vanderaerden (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech Development Team
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|
46
|
Kaia Schmid (USA) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
0:04:48
|
47
|
Billy Goossens (Bel) Ag Insurance Soudal Devo Team
|
0:04:49
|
48
|
Andrea Casagranda (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|
49
|
Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
0:04:53
|
50
|
Lene Robyn Clay (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|Row 49 - Cell 2
|
51
|
Daniela Hezinová (Cze) Picnic PostNL
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|
52
|
Gaia Masetti (Ita) Picnic PostNL
|
0:04:55
|
53
|
Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx-Protime
|
0:04:58
|
54
|
Lani Wittevrongel (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:05:07
|
55
|
Eleonora Ciabocco (Ita) Picnic PostNL
|
0:05:12
|
56
|
Sidney Swierenga (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|
57
|
Talia Appleton (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:05:14
|
58
|
Sara Sonnemans (Ned) WV Schijndel
|
0:05:16
|
59
|
Barbara Guarischi (Ita) SD Worx-Protime
|
0:05:19
|
60
|
Quinty Van Klink (Ned) Regio Midden
|
0:10:11
|
61
|
Misia Belotti (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|
62
|
Lieke Van Weereld (Ned) Regio Midden
|
0:10:13
|
63
|
Eline Van Rooijen (Ned) Citymesh- Customm Pro Cycling Team
|
0:10:16
|
64
|
Stine-Marie Snortheim (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|
0:10:20
|
65
|
Margaux Vigie (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:10:22
|
66
|
Grace Ward (GBr) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
0:10:26
|
67
|
Yilla Threels (Ned) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|
68
|
Lotte Van Ombergen (Bel) Citymesh- Customm Pro Cycling Team
|
0:10:30
|
69
|
Dina Scavone (Bel) Carbonbike Giordana Sofré by Gen Z
|
0:10:40
|
70
|
Carmen Van Der Veen (Ned) Carbonbike Giordana Sofré by Gen Z
|
0:11:01
|
71
|
Fenna Hoegee (Ned) WV Schijndel
|
0:18:56
|
72
|
Josse Nonneman (Bel) Carbonbike Giordana Sofré by Gen Z
|Row 71 - Cell 2
|
73
|
Vittoria Grassi (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink
|
0:20:34
|
DNF
|
Viktória Chladoňová (Svk) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 73 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Fenix-Premier Tech
|Row 74 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Elise Timmerman (Ned) Citymesh- Customm Pro Cycling Team
|Row 75 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Zoë Van Velzen (Ned) WV Schijndel
|Row 76 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Sophia Zwaan (Ned) WV Schijndel
|Row 77 - Cell 2
General Classification after stage 4
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time
|
1
|
Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
7:21:59
|
2
|
Femke Markus (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
0:00:38
|
3
|
Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
0:00:39
|
4
|
Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) Volkerwessels
|
0:00:43
|
5
|
Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
0:00:52
|
6
|
Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:00:58
|
7
|
Pfeiffer Zara Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
0:01:01
|
8
|
Charlotte Kool (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
0:01:10
|
9
|
Femke De Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:01:13
|
10
|
Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:01:23
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