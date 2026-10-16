Eneco Tour Women: Femke Markus solos to victory as Lieke Nooijen defends lead on punchy stage 3

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SD Worx-Protime finesse the stage to secure the win, but can't fully take control from Visma-Lease a Bike

Femke Markus wins stage 3 of the Eneco Tour Women 2026
Markus wins stage 3 in Watersley (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Femke Markus (SD Worx-Protime) soloed to victory on stage 3 of the Eneco Tour Women, attacking multiple times to eventually move away alone 17km from the finish and hold off the chasers all the way to the line.

The reduced bunch sprinted out the uphill finale for the minor placings and, more importantly, the bonus seconds on GC, with race leader Lieke Nooijen (Visma-Lease a Bike) finishing second to defend her hold on the leader's jersey.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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