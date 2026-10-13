Lieke Nooijen of Visma-Lease a Bike heads to win on Prologue at 2026 Eneco Tour Women

Lieke Nooijen (Visma-Lease a Bike) secured the prologue victory and took the first leader's jersey at the Eneco Tour Women. The Dutch rider covered the 3.1km course with the fastest time of 3:51, beating her compatriots Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech) and Lonneke Uneken (VolkerWessels) by eight seconds in The Hague.

Nooijen started her time trial in the third of three waves, surpassing both Kool, who posted the early benchmark and had sat in the hot seat since the opening wave, and Uneken to take the day's spoils.

The Dutch road race national champion now leads the overall classification heading into stage 1 in Ede on Wednesday.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

Dutch riders scorch 3.1km course

This year all six days of racing will integrate stages for pro women, formerly the Ladies Tour of Holland, and for pro men, formerly the NIBC Tour of Holland, with staggered start times and similar routes.

The action began Tuesday with a unique process for the 3.1km prologue - waves of women and men sharing the same course. The first 30 women took the start in The Hague at one-minute intervals, followed by a five-minute break, and then the first 30 men hit the course with the same spacing. This alternating-wave pattern repeated, with a total of 88 women and 88 men on the start list.

During the first wave of the women's prologue, Kool posted the fastest time of 3:59, averaging nearly 17kph across the 3.1km course. Femke Markus (SD Worx-Protime) and Margaux Vigié (Visma-Lease a Bike) were both three seconds slower in second and third place

However, the second wave started about thirty minutes with three riders slotting in behind Kool; Sandrine Tas (Lotto Intermarché Ladies) stormed into the runner's-up spot just a fraction of a second slower, Maud Rijnbeek (VolkerWessels) a two seconds back and Letizia Borghesi (AG Insurance-Soudal) at three seconds back, bumping Markus and Vigié out of the top three.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Charlotte Kool of Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL rides to second place (Image credit: Getty Images)

The third wave on course would decide the final top placings of the prologue, and while Kool was the day's leader for much of this event, her time was encroached upon by Uneken, who stormed across the finish line with the second-fastest time of the day, a fraction of a second slower than Kool.

But there would be one faster rider on course to surpass them both, with Nooijen putting a stamp on the prologue with the victory and the event's first leader's jersey.

Results