Eneco Tour Women: Lieke Nooijen dominates prologue for first race leader's jersey

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Dutch riders sweep podium with Charlotte Kool and Lonneke Uneken behind Visma-Lease a Bike winner

Lieke Nooijen of Visma-Lease a Bike heads to win on Prologue at 2026 Eneco Tour Women
Lieke Nooijen of Visma-Lease a Bike heads to win on Prologue at 2026 Eneco Tour Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Lieke Nooijen (Visma-Lease a Bike) secured the prologue victory and took the first leader's jersey at the Eneco Tour Women. The Dutch rider covered the 3.1km course with the fastest time of 3:51, beating her compatriots Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech) and Lonneke Uneken (VolkerWessels) by eight seconds in The Hague.

Nooijen started her time trial in the third of three waves, surpassing both Kool, who posted the early benchmark and had sat in the hot seat since the opening wave, and Uneken to take the day's spoils.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

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