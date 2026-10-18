Eneco Tour: Marthe Truyven takes final stage victory from late break as Lieke Nooijen seals overall title

Mathe Truyen (Fenix-Premier Tech) scored the second win of her career on the closing day of the Enec Tour Women, the Belgian getting clear as part of a three-rider breakawy move in the final 10km ofr the stage.

Truyven attacked off the front towards the end of the 70.1km stage in Arnhem, going clear with Talia Appleton (Liv-AlUla-Jayco), and Scarlett Souren (VolkerWessels).

Behind her in the peloton, her Fenix-Premier Tech teammates, working for sprinter Charlotte Kool, could enjoy and armchair ride while Truyen sat in the wheels out front. The result was Truyven and Souren staying away – just about – to keep the top two placings for themselves as Kool sprinted in behind them. Appleton, meanwhile, faded to sixth place.

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The victory is 27-year-old Truyven's first since 2023, when she won the Antwerp Poer Epic Ladies, and it goes down as her team's 11 of the 2026 season.

"It's my second pro win so I'm really happy. We have Charlotte for the sprint so we just had to control the whole race by following attacks and making sure it would be a sprint. "But in the end, I was in the front group. I didn't have to do anything, I could just freewheel with them and then in the sprint I just had to make sure I didn't have too much stress."

Elsewhere, there was plenty of reason to cheer at Visma-Lease a Bike. The Dutch squad successfully defended Lieke Nooijen's leader's jersey, ensuring she crossed the line with a 32-second advantage over second placed Femke Markus (SD Worx-Protime). Letizia Borghesi (AG Insurace-Soudal) rounded out the final podium, 37 seconds back.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage result Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Marthe Truyen (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech 1:48:09 2 Scarlett Souren (Ned) Volkerwessels Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Charlotte Kool (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Mia Griffin (Irl) Picnic PostNL Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Talia Appleton (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Femke Markus (Ned) SD Worx-Protime Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) Volkerwessels Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Femke Gerritse (Ned) SD Worx-Protime Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Sandrine Tas (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Anna Van Wersch (Ned) Lotto-Intermarché Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Pfeiffer Zara Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Florien Bolks (Ned) Volkerwessels Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Volkerwessels Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Anna Vanderaerden (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech Development Team Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Evie Smith (GBr) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Julia Borgström (Swe) Hitec Products-Fluid Control Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Femke De Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Lani Wittevrongel (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Sophie Julia Kopecký (Cze) SD Worx-Protime Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Kaia Schmid (USA) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes Row 27 - Cell 2 29 Katharina Sadnik (Aut) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 28 - Cell 2 30 Lene Robyn Clay (GBr) Picnic PostNL Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Imogen Wolff (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Magdalene Lind (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Mylene De Zoete (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech Row 32 - Cell 2 34 Stine-Marie Snortheim (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control Row 33 - Cell 2 35 Sveva Klok Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Gaia Masetti (Ita) Picnic PostNL 0:00:29 37 Eleonora Ciabocco (Ita) Picnic PostNL 0:01:02 38 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) SD Worx-Protime 0:01:12 39 Daniela Hezinová (Cze) Picnic PostNL Row 38 - Cell 2 40 Margaux Vigie (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 39 - Cell 2 41 Sidney Swierenga (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:05:51 42 Puck Langenbarg (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech Development Team 0:07:32 43 Isère Koster Row 42 - Cell 2 44 Kristy Ton 0:07:35 45 Carmen Van Der Veen Row 44 - Cell 2 46 Nina Lavenu (Fra) Ag Insurance Soudal Devo Team Row 45 - Cell 2 47 Elisabeth Ebras (Est) Lotto-Intermarché Row 46 - Cell 2 48 Antje Valkeneers Row 47 - Cell 2 49 Sara Sonnemans Row 48 - Cell 2 50 Marthe Goossens (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Row 49 - Cell 2 51 Fenna Hoegee Row 50 - Cell 2 52 Josse Nonneman Row 51 - Cell 2 53 Fariba Hashimi Vini Fantini- Bepink Row 52 - Cell 2 54 Dina Boels (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché Row 53 - Cell 2 55 Quinty Van Klink Row 54 - Cell 2 56 Lotte Van Ombergen (Bel) Citymesh- Customm Pro Cycling Team Row 55 - Cell 2 57 Femke Van Goethem (Bel) Citymesh- Customm Pro Cycling Team Row 56 - Cell 2 58 Eline Van Rooijen (Ned) Citymesh- Customm Pro Cycling Team Row 57 - Cell 2 59 Dina Scavone Row 58 - Cell 2 60 Yilla Threels (Ned) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes Row 59 - Cell 2 61 Tess Moerman (Bel) Ag Insurance Soudal Devo Team 0:07:55 62 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Volkerwessels Row 61 - Cell 2 63 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) AG Insurance-Soudal Row 62 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Final General Classification Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 9:10:08 2 Femke Markus (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:00:32 3 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:00:37 4 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) Volkerwessels 0:00:43 5 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:00:52 6 Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:00:54 7 Pfeiffer Zara Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL 0:01:01 8 Charlotte Kool (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:01:06 9 Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:01:23 10 Florien Bolks (Ned) Volkerwessels 0:02:05