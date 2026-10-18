Eneco Tour: Marthe Truyven takes final stage victory from late break as Lieke Nooijen seals overall title

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Belgian beats fellow attacker Scarlett Souran to the line as Charlotte Kool sprints to third in Arnhem

ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 18: Marthe Truyen of Belgium and Team Fenix-Premier Tech celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 28th Eneco Tour Women 2026, Stage 5 a 70.1km stage from Arnhem to Arnhem on October 18, 2026 in Arnhem, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Marthe Truyen takes the final day win as teammate Charlotte Kool celebrates behind (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Mathe Truyen (Fenix-Premier Tech) scored the second win of her career on the closing day of the Enec Tour Women, the Belgian getting clear as part of a three-rider breakawy move in the final 10km ofr the stage.

Truyven attacked off the front towards the end of the 70.1km stage in Arnhem, going clear with Talia Appleton (Liv-AlUla-Jayco), and Scarlett Souren (VolkerWessels).

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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