UCI Road World Championships: Demi Vollering outsprints Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney to first world title in women's elite road race after gripping final lap duel

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Dutch rider claims first world title in Montreal from sprint á deux after coming up short from solo attack

Netherlands&#039;s Demi Vollering (R) celebrates at finish line after winning the Women Elite Road Race during the 2026 Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Road World Championships in Montreal, Quebec, on September 26, 2026. (Photo by Andrej Ivanov / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Demi Vollering (Netherlands) outsprinted Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney to win the elite women's road race at the UCI World Championships, emerging victorious after a failed solo attack and a gripping final lap duel with the Polish rider.

Vollering went away on her own 38km to go, and looked set to take victory from a long-range move, but the unrelenting efforts of Niewiadoma-Phinney and third-place Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) from a chase group saw her reeled back in before the final 15km.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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