Vuelta a España stage 18 LIVE: Favourites poised for GC showdown in all-important time trial

El Puerto de Santa María to Jerez de la Frontera (ITT), 32 km

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SEVILLA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 09: Enric Mas of Spain and Movistar Team celebrates at podium as Red Leader Jersey winner during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 202, Stage 17 a 185km stage from Dos Hermanas to Sevilla / #UCIWT / stage from on September 09, 2026 in Sevilla, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
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Today's stage is held in El Puerto de Santa María, where the riders are setting off in turn from the town's bull ring. It's making for a spectacular backdrop.

Another contender for the stage has just begun, and it's another Brit - Callum Thornley. The 23-year-old was fourth in the opening stage, and as well as taking notes for teammate Primož Roglič, he'll also be going all in for himself to set the fastest possible time.

OFFICIAL START

Hello and welcome to stage 18 of the Vuelta a España.

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