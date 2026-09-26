Road World Championships 2026 elite women's road race LIVE - The battle for the rainbow jersey begins in Montreal

Can Magdeleine Vallières defend her world title on home soil at the 2026 UCI Road World Championships in Montreal?

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SISTERON, FRANCE - AUGUST 08: Detail view of Magdeleine Vallieres Mill of Canada and Team EF Education - Oatly prior to the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 8 a 171.9km stage from Sisteron to Nice / #UCIWWT / on August 08, 2026 in Sisteron, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
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One of the riders trying to come across to the duo was Canada's Alison Jackson, and the move is nullified.

Canada's Maggie Coles-Lyster and Alison Jackson are at the front and in the middle of the peloton, controlling things for now for their teammate, defending champion Vallieres Mill.

Lots of chatter in the peloton as they roll by fans on the side of the road.

First attack

The flag drops, and the race is on after a 4km neutral section. Peloton is spread across the road with the Dutch team massed at the front.

Reigning champion Magdeleine Vallieres of Canada shared her thoughts on social media on the eve of the road race.

Hi. Bonjour. Welcome to our live report on Cyclingnews for the elite women's road race on the final weekend of the 2026 UCI World Road Championships in Montréal, Canada.

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