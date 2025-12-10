Oscar Onley stays away from Picnic PostNL team camp as transfer discussions continue

23-year-old Scot allowed time at home after traveling from Australia

Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNl)
Oscar Onley at the 2025 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oscar Onley will not immediately travel to the Picnic PostNL team camp in Spain this week and has been given permission to stay at home, Cyclingnews understands, as discussions about his future at the team and a possible transfer to a rival team continue.

Daniel Benson's Cycling Substack first reported Onley's absence on Wednesday and Cyclingnews also verified that he is not currently at camp. Like many other teams, Picnic PostNL riders and staff are gathering in Calpe, Spain from today, with pre-season training and preparations due to start on Thursday. Onley has just returned from Australia where he spent the winter and most recently took part in the recent Tour of Bright event.

When Cyclingnews' Australian Editor Simone Giuliani asked Onley at that race if he would still be in Picnic PostNL colours in 2026, he said: ​​"For now, yes. We'll see. But yeah, it's still things up in the air a little bit."

It is not clear if Ineos owner Jim Ratcliffe and key sponsor TotalEnergies have agreed to fund a transfer move for Onley. Mid-contract moves are allowed by the UCI but require both teams and the UCI to agree, and any deal would likely include a fee to break Onley's current contract – which runs until 2027 with Picnic – and a salary that could be upwards of €2 million for a rider of his ability.

Picnic PostNL team manager Iwan Spekenbrink has often used 'rider trading' to bolster his team's budget and has always preferred to release riders who claimed to be unhappy with the team's way of working and strict protocols, with two riders – Charlotte Kool and Nienke Vinke – already leaving the team early this year.

