Oscar Onley pulls out of Paris-Nice

Ineos Grenadiers stage racing specialist Oscar Onley has been forced to quit Paris-Nice with illness.

The 23-year-old was a non-starter on stage 6 of the race on Friday morning.

Onley was lying 10th overall at the time, 11:23 down on Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) after being beset by crashes and mechanical issues on stage 4's ultra-tough stage, when mass pile-ups and atrocious weather conditions wreaked havoc in the peloton.

Article continues below

A star last-minute signing for the British WorldTour squad in 2026, Onley had been part of the Ineos Grenadiers winning line-up for the stage 3 team time trial, only for his GC bid to collapse 24 hours later.

Onley's teammate Kévin Vauquelin continues in the overall battle, lying fourth overall at 6:09 down on Vingegaard.

With difficult weather conditions, all-out racing and a large number of crashes, Paris-Nice has been beset by a very high number of abandons this year, with 15 riders pulling out on stage 4 alone, amongst them race leader Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek), who fell heavily with other riders on a high-speed descent.

Three other riders were listed as DNS (did not start) on stage 6's hilly leg from Barbentane to Apt alongside Onley: Julien Bernard (Lidl-Trek), Spanish National Champion Iván Romeo (Movistar) - also ill - and Rick Pluimers (Tudor).

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Signed in December from Picnic PostNL as a top stage racing contender, in a bid to bolster Ineos' Grand Tour GC goals following his breakthrough fourth place in the Tour de France last year, Onley had a very promising start to his debut season with the team, finishing fourth in the Volta ao Algarve.

His next event is scheduled to be the Volta a Catalunya in late March, but following his Paris-Nice abandon, no new date has yet been put on his return to racing or if he will now switch to a different program.