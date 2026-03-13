Oscar Onley pulls out of Paris-Nice

News
By published

Ineos Grenadiers riders was lying 10th overall at time of DNS on stage 6

COLOMBIER-LE-VIEUX, FRANCE - MARCH 12: Oscar Onley of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers crosses the finish line during the 84th Paris-Nice 2026, Stage 5 a 206.3km stage from Cormoranche-sur-Saone to Colombier-le-Vieux 422m / #UCIWT / on March 12, 2026 in Colombier-le-Vieux, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers stage racing specialist Oscar Onley has been forced to quit Paris-Nice with illness.

The 23-year-old was a non-starter on stage 6 of the race on Friday morning.

Article continues below

Onley's teammate Kévin Vauquelin continues in the overall battle, lying fourth overall at 6:09 down on Vingegaard.

Three other riders were listed as DNS (did not start) on stage 6's hilly leg from Barbentane to Apt alongside Onley: Julien Bernard (Lidl-Trek), Spanish National Champion Iván Romeo (Movistar) - also ill - and Rick Pluimers (Tudor).

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.