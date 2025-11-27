'A natural next step' – Geraint Thomas named as Director of Racing at Ineos Grenadiers following retirement

Welshman will continue in management role with team where he's spent most of his career

CARDIFF, WALES - SEPTEMBER 07: Geraint Thomas of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers crosses the finish line during the 21st Tour of Britain 2025, Stage 6 a 112.1km stage from Newport to Cardiff on September 07, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Thomas retired after the Tour of Britain this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

The long-expected appointment of retiring racer Geraint Thomas in a senior staff role at Ineos Grenadiers was confirmed on Thursday, with the Welshman now moving into the position of Director of Racing.

Thomas is expected to work closely with the senior management team in his new role, alongside the recently-returned Dave Brailsford, as well as performance director Dr. Scott Drawer.

Since then Thomas has been a central figure within the team, claiming some of their top successes like the 2018 Tour de France - the sixth in the Ineos total of seven to date - as well as podium finishes in the Giro d'Italia, wins in the Tour de Suisse, Criterium du Dauphiné and Paris-Nice as well as top Classics.

"I’ve learnt so much from the people around me - fellow riders and staff - and I now want to continue building on our incredible past success into the future.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

