'A natural next step' – Geraint Thomas named as Director of Racing at Ineos Grenadiers following retirement
Welshman will continue in management role with team where he's spent most of his career
The long-expected appointment of retiring racer Geraint Thomas in a senior staff role at Ineos Grenadiers was confirmed on Thursday, with the Welshman now moving into the position of Director of Racing.
Thomas is expected to work closely with the senior management team in his new role, alongside the recently-returned Dave Brailsford, as well as performance director Dr. Scott Drawer.
The Director of Racing role was previously held by Steve Cummings, but hasn't been filled since his departure in 2024.
Thomas, 39, had hinted strongly at the possibility of taking on a new managerial position in the team earlier this year. A pro for 18 years, he was the last remaining rider to remain continuously with the squad since it began as Team Sky back in 2010.
Since then Thomas has been a central figure within the team, claiming some of their top successes like the 2018 Tour de France - the sixth in the Ineos total of seven to date - as well as podium finishes in the Giro d'Italia, wins in the Tour de Suisse, Criterium du Dauphiné and Paris-Nice as well as top Classics.
"This team has been my home since day one, and stepping into this role feels like a natural next step," Thomas said in a press release.
"I’ve learnt so much from the people around me - fellow riders and staff - and I now want to continue building on our incredible past success into the future.
"He knows what the process takes, how to deal with the highs and lows of elite sport and his willingness to now to share this and mentor others to do the same is a great asset for the team," Brailsford added.
"The fact that he has stayed so humble and always maintained a great sense of humour are also great attributes to bring to his new role."
There was no mention in Thursday's press release about potential further changes in top managerial roles at Ineos, although rumours have been circulating about further switches in the current off-season. Current CEO John Allert was not mentioned in the press release.
Riders and staff from Ineos Grenadiers are currently at a pre-season training camp in Denia, Spain.
