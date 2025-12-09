There have been multiple offers to buy out Oscar Onley's contract, but Picnic PostNL have so far refused

Tour de France revelation expected in Spain on Tuesday for Dutch team's training camp

Cyclingnews understands that Picnic PostNL have refused a number of formal and informal offers from rival WordTour teams to buy Oscar Onley out of his contract. At least for now, the talented Scott is on their roster for 2026 and expected to arrive at the team's Spanish training camp on Tuesday.

Onley is currently traveling from Australia to Spain after spending the winter down under and recently riding the Tour of Bright event.

"And you know … you also have to capitalise on what I've done this year, but, yeah, I can't really say so much just now."

​​Tom Dumoulin ended his contract early to transfer to Jumbo-Visma for 2020, while Marcel Kittel also left a year before the end of his contract to join Etixx–QuickStep in 2015. Other riders to make similar moves include Michael Matthews and Marc Hirschi.

