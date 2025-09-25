Juan Ayuso joins Lidl-Trek on five-year contract after early UAE Team Emirates-XRG exit

Juan Ayuso won a stage of the Vuelta on Friday, and confirmed his departure from UAE Team Emirates on Monday

Spanish GC rider Juan Ayuso has signed for Lidl-Trek until 2030 after breaking his contract with UAE Team Emirates-XRG earlier this summer, his new team announced on Thursday.

During the Vuelta a España, Ayuso and UAE Team Emirates announced that they had mutually terminated the rider's contract, which was originally set to run until the end of 2028.

His new home was not immediately known, but Lidl-Trek have now been confirmed as the winners of the battle for Ayuso's signature, ahead of his participation in the World Championships road race in Rwanda.

The 23-year-old joins the team on a five-year contract, moving teams for the first time in his professional career after "differences in the vision of development plans and in the alignment with the team’s sporting philosophy" made his future at UAE untenable.

Despite the drama between Ayuso and his former team, which played out at the Vuelta a España for UAE, he will see out the current season with the Emirati squad before joining Lidl-Trek.

Ayuso has long been one of the top GC prospects in the world, after finishing third at the Vuelta on debut as a teenager, but his GC progress stalled in the latter years of his time on UAE.

With Lidl-Trek, he has a fresh start and will fill an important hole that the very successful US team were missing – a true leader who can chase overall podiums and victories in the future at Grand Tours.

"I’m really excited. Joining Lidl-Trek is the start of an important new chapter in my career, and I’m motivated to keep growing as a rider," said Ayuso in Lidl-Trek's announcement. "Change always brings new energy and ambitions, so I can’t wait to get started.

"From the outside, you can see the Team has built a strong identity, with a lot of unity and ambition. The long-term project they’re putting together is something quite unique and special.

"It feels like a place where I can take the next step in my development, surrounded by riders and staff who share the same goals. I want to keep improving in the biggest races; the Team has the ambition to become the best team in the world, so I’m really looking forward to contributing to that success."

While Ayuso's recent Vuelta wasn't a GC success – after he made it clear the Worlds in Kigali was his real goal for the latter part of the 2025 season – he's still had a very strong year, netting eight victories.

This included his first Grand Tour stage win at the Giro, overall GC victory and a stage at Tirreno-Adriatico, and two stage wins at his home Grand Tour, the Vuelta.

While the planned project with UAE didn't work out the way he and the super team had originally planned, at 23, he's still got a significant portion of his career ahead of him, and on one of the world's top teams with a big budget capable of supporting his high ambitions.

"Juan is one of the brightest young talents in cycling," said Lidl-Trek general manager Luca Guercilena.

"He is already one of the best climbers and time trialists in the world, which makes for a very exciting package. At only 23 years old, he still has room to grow, and we are committed to giving him all the support he needs to reach his full potential. Bringing Juan on board is an important step in our long-term vision, and we are excited to see what we can achieve together in the years ahead."

After taking on his soon-to-be former teammate, Tadej Pogačar, and other top star Remco Evenepoel at Worlds, Ayuso is scheduled to see out his final season at UAE at the European Championships in France and Il Lombardia, before getting started with Lidl-Trek at the end of the year.