'A test for the Tour de France' – Along with Remco Evenepoel, another Belgian star aiming for peak July performance lines up in Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Cian Uijtdebroeks making season debut in five day race after switch to Movistar

While much of the media attention at the opening stage of the 2026 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana will logically be on Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), another top up-and-coming Belgian racer will quietly be making his debut for new team Movistar in the same five-day event.

Cian Uijtdebroeks, 22, has had his fair share of the spotlight regarding team switches over the last three years, following his early contract terminations first to leave Bora-Hansgrohe for Visma-Lease a Bike and then again to move onto Movistar.

After what was – for him, though not for other riders – a less relaxed approach at Visma-Lease a Bike, Uijtdebroeks also expressed strong ambitions for his Tour de France debut this summer, where he'll be battling, he said, for a top ten placing overall. At Valencia, meanwhile, his ambitions are much more modest.

In terms of approaches to racing, Uijtdebroeks argued that the atmosphere was more relaxed. For example, when it came to riders weighing their food intake at dinner – now a standard practice in many top World Tour teams – he said, "There are also scales on the table, but you're free to use them. On Tuesday afternoon, five of the seven riders used them, and I even saw a few enjoying pastries.

"I need a more relaxed team, where I can create a professional environment for myself and get my chances. Of course, things will still go wrong. That happened with Primož Roglič when he moved to Bora. That's not a problem; what matters is that I'm in a different position here than where I was last year."

