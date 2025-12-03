Tour of Bright: The club-run race that's got Oscar Onley, Brodie Chapman and Luke Plapp pinning on a number in December

'I can go all out and see what happens' Onley told Cyclingnews as the fourth-placed finisher at Tour de France tests pre-season form by adding name to list of challengers to Plapp at home tour

Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) and Lillee Pollock (Praties Cycling) checking out the roads around Bright ahead of the 2025 Tour of Bright
Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) and Lillee Pollock (Praties Cycling) checking out the roads around Bright ahead of the 2025 Tour of Bright (Image credit: Lucas Dabzac / Tour of Bright)

As much of the road racing world is enjoying the off-season hiatus in the wintry weather of Europe, there is a race tucked among the mountains in Australia which each year seems to be drawing more and more WorldTour riders onto the start list as an early entry point to the Australian summer of racing.

They aren't chasing points – there is no UCI ranking or prestige, it isn't even a national level or state series race – but there is something compelling about this club-run race with an impressive history of acting as a proving ground for up and coming talent.

Given the year the Scottish rider has had, even this early into the rebuild no one will be taking Onley lightly, least of all Plapp who as a WorldTour rider may seemingly have little at stake in terms of the on paper weight of the results, but there is something else that is also important on the line – pride.

The final test on the 'greatest mountain in the world'

The racing begins with an opening criterium on Friday night in the heart of Bright, which last year was won by Patrick Eddy and Talia Appleton. While it doesn't count toward the rankings for the overall Tour it does provide plenty entertainment for the crowds and gets the festivities under way before stage 1 of the Tour of Bright gets into gear early on Saturday.

The GC battle starter is the 90.2km Gaps Loop stage, taking on the Happy Valley climb mid-stage before heading toward the Mt Beauty side of the popular Tawonga Gap ascent and a finish line at the top. It's the steeper side of the climb, averaging 6.3% over its 7.6km, with a couple of steep ramps thrown in and is likely to straight away draw a clear line between who is in with a chance of finishing on the podium at the end of the weekend and who isn't.

Last year two 19-year-olds, Talia Appleton and Jack Ward, won that stage and in doing so began their launch into the world of top-level cycling, both now having secured crucial development team contracts, Ward signed to Lidl-Trek Future Racing and Appleton on board with Liv AlUla Jayco's Continental team. Appleton will be on the start line again this year, as will 2024 women's overall winner Alli Anderson, who will be joining Appleton on the Liv AlUla Jayco development team next season along with Sophie Marr, who will also be racing in Bright.

Saturday afternoon it is onto stage 2, which is a 17.4km individual time trial which will play out in the Buckland Valley. With the two Australian time trial champions on the line in Plapp and Chapman there should be some pretty fierce times to beat on the out and back course, especially considering the presence of Team Pursuit Olympic gold medallist Kelland O'Brien (Jayco AlUla), who also came third in the time trial at the Australia National Championships this year, plus Onley as well as both U23 Australian title holders – Anderson and Zac Marriage. Still, there will of course be a question mark over whether or not some of the riders from further afield will drag out their time trial equipment for the club-run race and that could have a significant impact on times.

The final chance to reshuffle the GC comes on Sunday's stage 3, with a 59.7km effort that ends at the top of Mount Buffalo, which delivers just over 1,000m of elevation gain with relatively steady gradients of 4-5% across 21km. It's a peak which Plapp likes to playfully call the "greatest mountain in the world", a view that may be coloured by his clear affection for the home training climb and hard-earned position at the top of the Strava leaderboard for the ascent one he clinched with a scorching time at the 2023 Tour of Bright.

Still, given Plapp's unrelenting advocacy for the race that is nestled around his Australian home base in the high country of Victoria and the calibre of riders that is helping draw to the event, he may have made it a far harder task to hold onto that KOM as well as the title of overall winner at the Tour of Bright that he has scooped up the past two years.

"It used to be I'd rock up, and I was pretty confident about it," said Plapp. "Now it's going to be a lot harder to win, so I'm starting to regret who's coming and who I've invited over," he added jokingly.

Cyclingnews will be on the ground in Victoria's high country to keep you up to date through the weekend of racing.

