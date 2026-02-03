'I hate him' – Patrick Lefevere maintains grudge against Ralph Denk for pursuit of Remco Evenepoel, reveals that he contacted Juan Ayuso as possible replacement

Former Soudal-QuickStep manager says Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team boss 'ignored the rules'

DE PANNE, BELGIUM - JANUARY 06: (L-R) The General manager Patrick Lefevere of Belgium and the World Champion Jersey and winner of 77th Tour of Spain Remco Evenepoel of Belgium during the Soudal Quick-Step 2023 - Team Presentation on January 06, 2023 in De Panne, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Lefevere and Evenepoel back in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Soudal-QuickStep team boss Patrick Lefevere has revealed that he contacted Juan Ayuso while he was still a UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider as a potential replacement if Remco Evenepoel left during his time in charge, which ended at the end of 2024.

Lefevere started making moves in the GC rider market after continued interest poured in for Evenepoel from Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe owner Ralph Denk, who eventually managed to lure the Belgian away one year before his Soudal-QuickStep contract expired this past summer.

"I sold Remco's project to Soudal for five years. And then, after three years, the trouble started," said Lefevere in a recent extensive interview on La Dernière Heure Les Sports' Radio Peloton podcast.

With that in mind, it was the rising Spanish GC rider whom Lefevere had in mind as his contingency plan in the early 2020s, but by 2022, Ayuso had already locked up his future until 2028 – until the issues of last year arose and he departed for Lidl-Trek.

Despite his recent bouts with illness in the autumn, which Lefevere didn't hide the severity of in his words, admitting that "I thought I was going to die. Twice, I told my wife that it was all over for me," he still had a keen opinion on Evenepoel and taking on Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

"I'm certainly looking forward to seeing them both at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. The Tour de France? That's something else entirely. For Remco, having had optimal winter preparation is crucial. Every time he's done that, he's had a great season afterwards," said Lefevere, who called for more cooperation against the UAE rider.

"I'm convinced that Pogačar is beatable. For me, Pogačar isn't killing cycling. What's negative is the lack of coordination among the other teams to try and stop him from winning.

