'It's a no until it's a yes but things are looking very promising' – Visma-Lease a Bike boss offers update on sponsor search and cycling reform

Visma-Lease a Bike CEO Richard Plugge has said talks over a new sponsor for the team are progressing, with a potential announcement coming "in a few months' time".

The Dutch team is seeking a new title sponsor after it was announced in February that Norwegian business software company Visma would be taking a step back rather than increasing its financial commitment.

Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws on Friday, Plugge remained vague about the nature of the new sponsorship talks, but said that things were progressing positively.

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"No, but not not, either," Plugge responded when asked if his team has a replacement sponsor lined up.

"It's a no until it's a yes, and it's only a yes once it's actually finalised. We are, however, in good talks with a number of very promising parties. Things are looking very promising in a number of areas.

"I hope to be able to say more in a few months' time," he added. "It would be nice if we could announce something [at the Tour]. And if not, January 1 2027, is fine too."

Plugge said that Visma-Lease a Bike are searching for a main sponsor that can provide 30% of the budget of the sport's wealthiest teams.

That budget, he said, "ranges from €60 to as much as €70 million" – meaning a new title sponsor would have to contribute around €20 million.

"We have a good long-term outlook. Visma is a very loyal and important sponsor that wants to continue. With Lease a Bike, Rabobank and Mistral AI on board as well, we have a strong pool of sponsors. We're looking for that extra main sponsor to take the next step," he said.

"We're keeping the door open to every continent: America, Europe, and Asia, too. One of the richest teams is also sponsored by a European company like Lidl."

Retaining independence and reforming the sport

Plugge would like his team to stay independent rather than have a new sponsor take ownership, as has been the case at Decathlon-CMA CGM and Lidl-Trek (Image credit: Getty Images)

In recent years, a new trend has emerged in the sport as title sponsors of some of the biggest teams, including Lidl, Decathlon, and Red Bull, have taken ownership of those teams rather than simply contributing sponsorship money.

Plugge thinks it's important to retain some level of independence, however.

"I joined this team when Rabobank was the proud sponsor and owner. At the time, we were looking for ways to become more of a sports team again and less of a banking team. We succeeded in that. I think it is important to hold on to that," he said.

"We are successful because we are focused on sports, and I have people around me like Robert van der Wallen and those from the PON Group who provide business-wise advice but also contribute to the sporting aspect.

"We believe it is important that the sporting management makes the sporting decisions. Many companies understand that, too. At Visma, their position is: ‘We are good at what we do, and you are good at what you do. That is why we are your sponsor and leave the sporting decisions to you.'

"In the past, I've seen for myself that things can sometimes get out of hand when the sponsor is also the owner."

Plugge also talked about the potential for reform in cycling. The Dutchman has, in recent years, spearheaded the One Cycling project, which has sought to shake up cycling's calendar, change the way the sport is run, and alter its business model.

Updates on One Cycling have gone quiet in the past year, with UCI President David Lappartient putting the project 'on notice' last July, refusing One Cycling's request to organise several new WorldTour races and serving a threat to teams and races over collaborating with the project.

"The concept of One Cycling still exists, mind you," Plugge said.

"The UCI has sent a letter to 6,000 people asking for their input on how to implement economic reform. I've had a good relationship with UCI President David Lappartient for a long time.

"I spoke to him at length just two weeks ago, and he says he's trying to get ASO on board with the plan. David often sees eye to eye with me on how we can make the sport future-proof, or at least keep it that way."